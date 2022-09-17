Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
'March for Jesus' returns to Laurel for community fellowship
Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year. Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Mason Elementary holds events for Alopecia Awareness Month. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. With September being Alopecia Awareness Month, Mason...
Natchez Grad Caston Leads Southern Miss Football to First Win
Before the season started, Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall said wide receiver Jakarius Caston could be this year’s breakout player. Caston showed that Saturday, leading the Golden Eagles with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Six student-athletes scored touchdowns for USM in its first win of the season.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro gearing up for 3rd annual ‘Fellowship at the Fields’
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The third annual Fellowship at the Fields is returning to Waynesboro Saturday. This year, the event will feature Mississippi native Todd Tilghman, Ryan Ellis and Cochran and Co. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a concert to start at 5:00 p.m. at the Fields...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg holds diaper drive
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Babies and diapers just seems like an automatic, singular pair. But for some, a pack of Pampers is a luxury, appreciated but often unaffordable. Which is where groups like the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg comes in. The local female volunteer organization staged a diaper drive Saturday...
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins $358,000
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A Mississippi Lottery player won $358,000 when they matched all five numbers from the Thursday, September 15 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The numbers drawn were 7-20-26-27-35. The winning ticket was purchased from Pomp and Bees on Highway 11 South in Poplarville. The jackpot for the Saturday, September 17 Mississippi Match 5 […]
WDAM-TV
State leaders and residents question Gov. Reeves’ comments about Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people in Mississippi are trying to figure out exactly what Governor Tate Reeves meant when he spoke to a group in Hattiesburg last week. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Governor Tate Reeves said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Principal Sandra Stuart said these donations are beneficial for both students and teachers. As principal, I see every day, especially with our pandemic that we’ve been...
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
WDAM-TV
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Hub City to kick-off National Night Out celebrations at Live at Five Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to kick off its 32nd year of celebrating National Night Out by joining Live at Five Thursday. According to the City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communication Officer, Samantha McCain, the kick-off at Live at Five will take place at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
Students injured in school bus crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Car passengers and students inside a Wayne County school bus were injured in a wreck on Monday, September 19. The Wayne County News reported the crash involved a school bus that was leaving Buckatunna School and a Buick car. The two collided at a light on Highway 45. The driver’s […]
WDAM-TV
Forrest County NAACP stresses importance of voting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, Sept. 20, is National Voter Registration Day, and the Forrest County branch of the NAACP wants people to use their voice and vote to make the greatest impact. Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County NAACP, believes change begins at a local level. He encourages...
WDAM-TV
Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
WDAM-TV
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
WDAM-TV
Pearl’s Diner fits in niche, marks 5th anniversary
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl’s Diner celebrated its fifth anniversary Saturday, as the restaurant came alive with music, giveaways, cake and fellowship. “It’s a small place, but my customers bought in to it,” owner Pearl Campbell said “It’s just like grandma’s house. If you don’t see a seat just for you, go over and introduce yourself and ask them, can you dine with them, and it has worked.
WDAM-TV
4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect on the run
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in the shooting of a toddler. According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks Apartment in Jones County. A four-year-old child was shot one time...
Comments / 0