Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO