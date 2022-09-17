Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
ACC moving headquarters in NC from Greensboro to Charlotte
The Atlantic Coast Conference is relocating its headquarters but remaining in its home state of North Carolina. The league announced Tuesday it would move its offices from Greensboro — the city where it was founded in 1953 — to downtown Charlotte in 2023. In a news release, the league said it will use the 2022-23 academic year as a transition period for the relocation.
Post Register
Tampons to stay in Oregon boys' bathrooms after petition denied
The Oregon State Board of Education on Monday denied the petition to remove tampons from boys’ bathrooms in Oregon. The petition tried to amend the Menstrual Dignity Act for students. The act was set in place during the 2021 to 2022 school year. - PAST COVERAGE: Oregon mom challenging...
Wyoming’s 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good
The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho
Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Sweet biking/hiking trails south of Victor
We thought we were being smart by going in the middle of the week in the morning to avoid the traffic. I’m thinking it was the right choice because there was still a bit of trail traffic. Last week our destination was Victor, Idaho — specifically a set of...
Post Register
Expecting a cold front to kick off Autumn
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Some of the coolest weather of the season is poised to move into the state on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be courtesy of a low off the California coast that will swing into Oregon on Tuesday. Look for lots of sunshine here in the Treasure Valley with highs in the mid 80's. It could get a little breezy ahead of this low tomorrow afternoon. On Wednesday, the low will shift into Western Idaho by the afternoon. This could trigger some scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds. Highs will gradually drop into the 70's that afternoon.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish: Invasive clams discovered in Glendo, threatening native species
CASPER, Wyo. — Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, have been discovered in Glendo Reservoir. The presence of the invasive species was confirmed in Glendo in early September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “We’re disappointed to verify the presence of Asian clams in Glendo,” said...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13
Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas
Slightly more than half of Idaho ski area visitors in the winter of 2020-21 -- 52.5% -- resided in the Gem State and 47.5% were from out of state. The post Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon
RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote-Controlled Weapons, Live Video Tracking Likely Not Future Of Hunting In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Killing big-game animals from behind a computer screen is something Wyoming won’t ever accept, said the state’s top wildlife manager. “There were operations where you could sign up to shoot a deer in Texas while you were sitting at...
9News
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
kjzz.com
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
Comments / 0