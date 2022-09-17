Florida Friday night high school football rewind: Niceville escapes against Chiles; Sarasota upsets Palmetto

It’s district time around the Sunshine State in Week 4 and teams geared up ready to begin jockeying for early positioning. Great games were played all over as Chaminade-Madonna defeated Plantation American Heritage 42-34, Lakeland barely got by Kissimmee Osceola 25-22 and Trinity Christian Academy topped Bolles 27-14. There was plenty of other great games that took place, district and non-district. We’ve got the scores and some insight to a few games, so take a peek and away we go.

Buchholz 48, Creekside 41 : Didn’t play a game last week? No problem for the Bobcats as they improved to 3-0 on the season with the win. Buchholz, whom plays Vanguard next week, handed Creekside its first loss of the season.

Edgewater 14, Jones 13 : A blocked extra point ended up being the difference in the Fightin Eagles’ 1-point win over crosstown rival Fightin Tigers. Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter scored two touchdowns and rushed for over 200 yards in the win.

Niceville 28, Chiles 25 : Niceville quarterback Harrison Orr threw three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Eagles over the Wolves. The Eagles held a 28-18 lead and held on for the victory. Orr rushed for over 160 yards and threw for 155.

Sarasota 16, Palmetto 7 : The Tigers started off the game with the lead initially after a touchdown pass from Zander Smith to Moise, but after that never found the endzone again. Sarasota scored all 16 of their points in the second half to edge Palmetto.

Pahokee 35, Palm Beach Central 14 : Surprise, surprise. The Blue Devils have re-entered themselves as one of the top teams with a huge win over the Broncos. Palm Beach Central led 14-8 in the second quarter, but would not score again. Pahokee scored 27 unanswered points to cruise to the 21-point win.

Over 200 games were played around the state on Friday night. Photo by Alex Walworth

Week 4 Friday night results

Tampa Bay Tech 38, Bloomingdale 0

Williston 56, Branford 0

Lakewood 9, Pinellas Park 8

Land O’ Lakes 12, Wesley Chapel 0

Countryside 14, Seminole 12

Sumner 31, Gaither 27

Baker 36, Jefferson County 12

Georgia Christian 19, Aucilla Christian 13

East Bay 21, Riverview 19

Florida State High 42, Gadsden County 0

Killian 29, South Dade 22

Lee County (GA) 51, Lake Gibson 0

Camden County (GA) 48, Somerset Academy 21

Columbia 21, Madison County 0

Gulf Breeze 35, Milton 21

North Fort Myers 37, Lemon Bay 0

Wakulla 30, Blountstown 6

Valdosta 56, Coral Glades 0

Ribault 13, Westside 6

Atlantic 43, Boca Raton 7

PSFAS 41, Stanton 6

Seminole Ridge 30, Palm Beach Lakes 0

Boynton Beach 48, Park Vista 7

Ed White 37, Parker 0

Palm Beach Gardens 13, Glades Central 12

Santaluces 50, Leonard 6

Ponte Vedra 35, Middleburg 20

Mandarin 30, Atlantic Coast 0

Bell 35, Taylor 3

McArthur 31, Cooper City 7

Winter Springs 42, East River 7

Naples 38, Golden Gate 14

Key West 44, Dade Christian 6

Northview 49, Elberta 24

Horizon 22, Poinciana 6

Cardinal Newman 52, Doral Academy 31

University 49, Pine Ridge 0

ESJ 45, West Nassau 14

Melbourne 17, Halifax Academy 8

Out-of-Door 50, Bishop McLaughlin 0

The Villages 35, Citrus 14

Mosley 42, Leon 0

Lake Nona 28, Cypress Creek 0

Canterbury 42, Saint Stephen’s 21

Ocoee 35, Olympia 6

Saint Francis 12, First Academy 2

Wolfson 51, Harvest Community 9

Tocoi Creek 60, Ridgeview 10

Monarch 64, Piper 42

Centennial 7, Fort Pierce Central 0

Oak Ridge 13, Lake Buena Vista 7

Boone 48, Freedom 0

Merritt Island 25, Holy Trinity Episcopal 10

New Smyrna Beach 41, Crystal River

IMG Academy White 36, Zephyrhills 22

St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Western 0

Manatee 10, Braden River 7

Lakeland 25, Kissimmee Osceola 22

Lakeland Christian 28, Zephyrhills Christian Academy 14

Vero Beach Masters 94, City of Life 16

St. Petersburg 9, Osceola 0

Estero 7, Island Coast 0

John Carroll 35, South Fork 3

Oakleaf 26, Fleming Island 20

Deltona 32, Atlantic 13

Central 44, Anclote 8

Lake Minneola 60, East Ridge 6

Vanguard 34, Leesburg 6

Keystone 38, Impact Christian 12

North Marion 40, Santa Fe 6

Rickards 45, Godby 13

Jensen Beach 33, Stoneman Douglas 30

Cocoa 76, Space Coast 0

Parrish Community 26, Avon Park 19

Bishop Kenny 61, Hollis Christian 8

Lecanto 30, Fivay 6

Palm Harbor University 21, Tarpon Springs 14

Pasco 42, Hernando 21

Navarre 38, Tate 20

Buchholz 48, Creekside 41

Saint Augustine 35, Menendez 7

North Florida Christian 41, Taylor County 0

Wildwood 18, Suwannee 13

Dwyer 27, West Broward 13

Eagles View 18, St. Joseph Academy 6

Largo 16, Gibbs 6

Vero Beach 21, Westwood 0

Gulf 20, River Ridge 13

Steinbrenner 52, Lennard 7

Auburndale 47, Gateway 7

Hialeah 28, Miami Beach 26

Sarasota Riverview 31, Lehigh 28

Somerset Canyons 58 Jupiter Christian 27

Lake Wales 54, Lake Region 0

Treasure Coast 28 Martin County 7

Bradford 28, Eastside 0

OC University 49, Pine Ridge 0

Plantation 21, Coconut Creek 14

Lafayette 21, Hilliard 14

Mitchell 50, Wiregrass Ranch 6

Nature Coast 32, Hudson 13

Winter Park 35, University 0

Hagerty 10, Timber Creek 7

Rockledge 42, Bayside 0

Hialeah Gaardens 36, Mourning 0

Coral Shores 35, Sunset 0

Ferguson 33, Varela 6

Ransom Everglades 21, Palmer Trinity 16

Nova 21, Hollywood Hills 7

Everglades Prep 35, Palm Beach Prep 6 Taravella 48, Pembroke Pines 9

West Port 19, South Lake 0

Eau Gallie 49, Satellite 21

Lyman 32, Lake Howell 15

Tohopekaliga 47, St. Cloud 6

Baldwin 30, Baker County 7

Sanford Seminole 51, Evans 0

Calvary Christian Academy 25, Clewiston 14

South Broward 36, Hallandale 0

Cardinal Gibbons 34, Northeast 6

Deerfield Beach 50, Everglades 12

NSU University 43, Miami Country Day 0

Freeport 36, Cottondale 32

Andrew Jackson 35, Spruce Creek 6

Wekiva 25, West Orange 13

Blanche Ely 42, Coral Springs 0

Miramar 38, Flanagan 0

Fletcher 21, Nease 13

Pine Crest 27, American Heritage 13

Hawthorne 14, Orlando Christian Prep 11

Providence School 26, NFEI 12

Appling County 35, Moore Haven 17

Lely 38, Southeast 3

Florida A&M 30, Bronson 9

The First Academy 22, Orangewood Christian 8

Flagler Palm Coast 41, Mantanzas 6

Lake Highland Prep 42, Master’s Academy 7

DeSoto 29, Gateway Charter 0

Pine Forest 28, Choctawhatchee 7

Chief land 35, Dixie County 0

Fort Meade 48, Mulberry 8

Interlachen 14, Fernandina Beach 12

George Jenkins 14, Lake Weir 0

Frostproof 24, Tenoroc 8

Springstead 45, Sunlake 14

