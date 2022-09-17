ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood, MO

Comments / 1

Related
Ozark Sports Zone

Bolivar football team plays for more than one cause in its tackle hunger event

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) – They are playing more in Bolivar. On Saturday, the high school hosted its annual Tackle Hunger event for a particular cause. At Southwest Baptist University’s field, Bolivar took on Lebanon High School. But there is a special remembrance for Cash Cable, a Bolivar freshman who tragically died.
BOLIVAR, MO
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll

Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On

Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
WEBB CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Lockwood, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Rosin up your bow…it’s time for the 25th Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival

Cavanaugh Studyvin from the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce stops by the studio to talk with Tawnya Bach about Carl Junction’s 25th Bluegrass Festival. This event has become more than a showcase for bluegrass bands and musicians: you can find various arts and crafts projects, explore the history of Carl Junction, food trucks, beer and wine garden, and so much more. And that’s just the day of the festival – it all kicks off with a 5k run/walk on Friday, September 23rd. Here’s all the information you need about the 25th Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival:
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Divers Explore Roaring River’s Underwater Cave

CASSVILLE, MO.- KISS Rebreathers Divers explored the depths of Roaring River’s underwater cave. KISS Rebreathers reached out to Roaring River State Parks’ officials to remap the cave’s depths. “Wanting to try to get the remapping of our cave done. We had no idea that they were. The possibility was there that they could actually go through the restriction. But their world were now and they were able to pull it off for us,” said Joel Topham, Roaring River superintendent.
CASSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#The Lockwood Tigers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Taco Bell on Rangeline in Joplin is getting a remodel

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve had many people asking what happened to Taco Bell at 1029 South Rangeline?. They are closed. We checked sources and drove by to see for ourselves. Dumpsters and storage containers take up the majority of the parking lot. The drive-thru is blocked and part of the exterior signage has already been taken down.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)

You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea

James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 30-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash. The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash at I-44 and Kansas Expressway at 4:32 p.m. SPD says a white 2020 Freightliner driven by Jasham Singh, 22, of Queens, New York was traveling westbound on I-44 approaching Kansas Expressway.  A tan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: September Swelter Challenges Record Highs

The calendar says September, but we’re dealing with a burst of summer heat for the next several days. Temperatures climbed over 90° across much of the area Sunday afternoon. Springfield reached 92°, the hottest temperature since mid-August and it was also the first time to hit 90° since August 27th. Joplin recorded a high of 97°, topping the old record of 96° set back in 1952.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy