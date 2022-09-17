ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richwood, WV

Gallery: Midland Trail tops Richwood on Homecoming

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZ9KD_0hz88T8Q00

Gallery by F. Brian Ferguson

Hico – Midland Trail improved to 3-1 Friday with a 51-0 shutout victory over Richwood. Statistics were not made available Friday night.

