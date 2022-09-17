Gallery: Midland Trail tops Richwood on Homecoming
Gallery by F. Brian Ferguson
Hico – Midland Trail improved to 3-1 Friday with a 51-0 shutout victory over Richwood. Statistics were not made available Friday night.
Gallery by F. Brian Ferguson
Hico – Midland Trail improved to 3-1 Friday with a 51-0 shutout victory over Richwood. Statistics were not made available Friday night.
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.http://www.lootpress.com
Comments / 0