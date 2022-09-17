ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

48 Blitz: Week 5 marks the halfway point for the 2022 season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are hitting their stride as we reach the halfway point of the 2022 season, check below to see who your team plays this week. All week 5 games are scheduled to be played on Friday this week with a lot of region play. Some non-region play includes Madison County (4A) hosting Madison Academy (3A) and Ider (2A) traveling to Valley Head (1A).
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
WAFF

Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time the number of vehicles involved...
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
WAAY-TV

Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
WAFF

Madison Co. faces highest veteran suicide rate in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 150 veterans committed suicide in Alabama in 2020. According to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, these deaths represent 18% of the state’s suicides for the year. Nearly 60% of the suicides were veterans over the age of 60. Paulette Risher, President of Still...
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Huntsville al

Huntsville rose to international fame when it became ground zero for NASA’s space missions, virtually overnight, putting Huntsville on the map. Huntsville’s history in Alabama is profound and rich, as the city served as the state’s capital for a year after Alabama was included in the Union in 1819. So you can imagine how many interesting things to do in Huntsville you will find.
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Crunch Fitness Decatur to open this October

Get pumped, Decatur, a new gym is headed your way this October. Say hello to Crunch Fitness Decatur, the newest location in the Crunch Fitness franchise. According to PR Newswire, Crunch Decatur is a $5.5M fitness center located in a newly-renovated space at 1419 Glenn Street South West in Decatur. The 27,500-square-foot facility will make serious exercise fun by fusing exercise with entertainment.
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of Sept. 14

James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
WAFF

Decision 2020

The two runoffs only affect City of Huntsville Districts 2 and 3. Decision 2022: A run for district four Huntsville City Council member. Incumbent Bill Kling runs against retired firefighter and businessman Mark Clouser. Commission Chairman Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District GOP runoff. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022...
