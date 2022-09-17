Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Related
WAFF
48 Blitz: Week 5 marks the halfway point for the 2022 season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are hitting their stride as we reach the halfway point of the 2022 season, check below to see who your team plays this week. All week 5 games are scheduled to be played on Friday this week with a lot of region play. Some non-region play includes Madison County (4A) hosting Madison Academy (3A) and Ider (2A) traveling to Valley Head (1A).
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
These North Alabama students are National Merit Semifinalists
More than 70 students across North Alabama were selected as National Merit Semifinalists — staking their claim as some of the top students in the entire state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
WAFF
Three injured in wreck near Jordan Lane, I-565 stalled
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic is currently stalled on I-565 eastbound between Jordan Lane and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center due to a wreck. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time the number of vehicles involved...
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
WAFF
Madison Co. faces highest veteran suicide rate in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 150 veterans committed suicide in Alabama in 2020. According to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, these deaths represent 18% of the state’s suicides for the year. Nearly 60% of the suicides were veterans over the age of 60. Paulette Risher, President of Still...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Huntsville al
Huntsville rose to international fame when it became ground zero for NASA’s space missions, virtually overnight, putting Huntsville on the map. Huntsville’s history in Alabama is profound and rich, as the city served as the state’s capital for a year after Alabama was included in the Union in 1819. So you can imagine how many interesting things to do in Huntsville you will find.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Crunch Fitness Decatur to open this October
Get pumped, Decatur, a new gym is headed your way this October. Say hello to Crunch Fitness Decatur, the newest location in the Crunch Fitness franchise. According to PR Newswire, Crunch Decatur is a $5.5M fitness center located in a newly-renovated space at 1419 Glenn Street South West in Decatur. The 27,500-square-foot facility will make serious exercise fun by fusing exercise with entertainment.
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 14
James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
WAFF
Decision 2020
The two runoffs only affect City of Huntsville Districts 2 and 3. Decision 2022: A run for district four Huntsville City Council member. Incumbent Bill Kling runs against retired firefighter and businessman Mark Clouser. Commission Chairman Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District GOP runoff. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022...
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
Oktoberfest kicks off on the Arsenal
After a two year hiatus from the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back and celebrating 25 years at Redstone Arsenal.
Mobile food pantry setting up in Madison Saturday
One Generation Away will be bringing the mobile food pantry to Madison City Stadium (211 Celtic Drive), on Saturday, September 24, offering fresh produce, pantry staples, and more to anyone in need.
Comments / 0