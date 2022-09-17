ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepper Pike, OH

Cleveland.com

Driver claims to have ‘rented’ stolen car: Independence Police Blotter

A 24-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested for receiving stolen property at 3:22 a.m. Aug. 22 after police were alerted that the car she was driving had been reported stolen. The woman told police she had rented the car from a friend for $100. She provided police the friend’s name and was turned over to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for felonious assault with a firearm.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Bakery employee extremely uncomfortable after customer encounter: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

On Aug. 27, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road bakery after a male customer was making a female employee feel extremely uncomfortable. The woman said the incident turned odd when she helped load a pre-ordered cake into the man’s vehicle. That’s when the frustrated man told her he was picking up the cake, but wasn’t invited to the party. This made her uncomfortable.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Community fed up after suspect serial thief strikes again in Edgewater Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People living in the Edgewater-Cudell neighborhood claim a serial robber has been targeting them since June. More than six different surveillance videos and images were shared with 19 News by victims who are frustrated and tired of seeing the same man. They believe he’s responsible for dozens of break-ins and thefts in the area going back as early as June.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Oil’s not well after man refuses to pay for car services: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer went to Take 5 Oil Change at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 for a man who refused to pay for services that were completed on his car. The man wanted an oil change and new wipers on his car. He told the technicians he had money for the oil change. After the work, however, he told them his credit card would be declined and did not have money to pay the bill. This was the second time the man refused to pay. The first time was at a different location. The officer cited the man with theft.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
huroninsider.com

Man sentenced to prison for Cedar Point Sports Center shooting

SANDUSKY – The coach who was convicted of shooting a parent during a basketball tournament at Cedar Point Sports Center in 2021 has been sentenced to serve nearly 13 years in prison. Mario Lacy, 42, of Euclid, was sentenced to 155 months in prison by Erie County Judge Beverly...
SANDUSKY, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron police arrest suspect in connection with fatal ambush of woman in driveway

AKRON, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting in April of a 50-year-old Akron woman as she sat in her car in the driveway of her home. Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Antonio Miller, 25, on Friday at a residence on the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue in West Akron, police say. Miller is being held in the Summit County Jail on a charge of aggravated murder.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found shot dead in Akron parking lot

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old Akron man was found dead Sunday morning in a parking lot in the Cascade Valley area. Dartanian Howard suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. He discovered by someone who was playing at Elizabeth Park at about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Flowers Court and East Lods Street, police say.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

