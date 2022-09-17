Prep Football: Liberty picks up first win at Sherman
Photos by Renee Richardson
Seth – Dalton Williams ran the ball 23 times for 180 yards, scoring three touchdowns as Liberty notched a 30-20 win over Sherman for its first victory of the season.
Conner Bradford carried his weight in the backfield as well, turning 12 carries into 118 yards and a touchdown. Both Williams and Bradford converted a two-point conversion each.
On defense Riley Marty and Kris Bowman intercepted a pass each while TJ Goff recovered a fumble.
The Raiders improve to 1-2 and will aim for a .500 record when they host Clay County next week.
Rushing – L: Dalton Williams 23-180-2, Conner Bradford 12-118-1
