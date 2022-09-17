ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, WV

Prep Football: Liberty picks up first win at Sherman

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAKXw_0hz87xxF00

Photos by Renee Richardson

Seth – Dalton Williams ran the ball 23 times for 180 yards, scoring three touchdowns as Liberty notched a 30-20 win over Sherman for its first victory of the season.

Conner Bradford carried his weight in the backfield as well, turning 12 carries into 118 yards and a touchdown. Both Williams and Bradford converted a two-point conversion each.

On defense Riley Marty and Kris Bowman intercepted a pass each while TJ Goff recovered a fumble.

The Raiders improve to 1-2 and will aim for a .500 record when they host Clay County next week.

Rushing – L: Dalton Williams 23-180-2, Conner Bradford 12-118-1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3-year-old struck by car in Dunbar

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar. Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital. There is no word on the girl’s […]
DUNBAR, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, WV
City
Clay, WV
Sherman, WV
Sports
City
Sherman, WV
Lootpress

Shirley Pauline Terry

Mrs. Terry was born November 29, 1934, to Brada and Nellie Moore in Burnwell, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Boyd E. Terry, brother, Franklin D. Moore, sister, Virginia G. Scott, and granddaughter, Alexandra Nicole Terry. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Sue (Carlos) Jackson...
BURNWELL, WV
Metro News

Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Up First#Raiders#American Football#Highschoolsports
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition

EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
EVANS, WV
WOWK

Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop

LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man killed in Gallia County accident

GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash

UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wchsnetwork.com

Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deer illegally killed in Charleston Urban Deer Hunt

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was cited after officials say they illegally killed a deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police say that they received a complaint about deer killed illegally in the city of Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt on Sept. 7. Police say they cited the person with four violations, including hunting while revoked. They […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after Southridge crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after an accident on Corridor G near the Southridge Walmart. Kanawha County Metro says that one southbound lane is now open after all southbound lanes were closed after the crash. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar offers traditional southern flavor

PARKERSBURG — The new Southern Craft Restaurant and Bar on Emerson Avenue is a family affair for the DeAngelos. Louis and Kristen DeAngelo opened the restaurant with their five children: Louis III, Alex, Aiden, Isabella and Leonardo. “Family is what it’s all about,” said Kristen. Louis, who...
PARKERSBURG, WV
ashlandbeacon.com

Ahead of the Game: Risner Youngest Student Ever to Begin Nursing School at ACTC

The evening news if full of stories about young people that have made bad decisions or taken a wrong path. This story is not one of those! It is a story a young lady with a goal and a vision for her future and it is a very bright future, indeed. Kemi Risner is a 2022 graduate of Boyd County High School and has begun her journey to become a nurse. You might think…that’s not much of a story, lots of young folks graduate high school and decide to attend nursing school. Keep reading, I promise this one is special but first there you need a little background information.
ASHLAND, KY
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One lane of I-77N open after crash

UPDATE (11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): According to the Ripley Fire Department, the driver of the truck was transported by helicopter to a hospital. There is no word on his condition. One northbound lane has reopened. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All lanes of I-77 northbound are closed near Ravenswood after a crash involving a tractor-trailer. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Living History: WWII-era ship docks in Charleston

U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, 1944, the second day of the Normandy Invasion. Over the next nine months, the ship made at least 40 trips between France and England.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy