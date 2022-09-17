Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Nextbase 522GW review
The Nextbase 522GW is a top-end dash cam with 2K video recording, Alexa, an integrated polarising filter and a large, 3in touchscreen display. Footage produced is of excellent quality, but can suffer in particularly firm cars, and the SOS emergency calling feature is a useful addition, albeit at the cost of a monthly subscription. We’d like to see a slightly more compact offering from Nextbase, but the 522GW still tucks away neatly behind the central mirror of most vehicles.
OnePlus just confirmed its new smartwatch specs in the silliest way ever
OnePlus likes to use a slow tease schedule to reveal information about its new devices, but this has seemingly backfired in the case of the upcoming Nord Watch. On its Indian-region website (opens in new tab), the company set up a page for this anticipated budget smartwatch. This page includes some teases for the watch, as well as a schedule of when we can expect future ones, with September 24 pegged for display refresh rate information and September 26 promising fitness information.
Polar Pacer Pro review
The Polar Pacer Pro is a great GPS watch for runners who don’t want to pay a premium for a top-end triathlete’s device. It will do more to improve your runs than a similarly-priced Fitbit or Apple Watch SE with excellent and accurate fitness features. It’s just missing full-color maps and on-watch music for that extra star.
