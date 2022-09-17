There was a time when Kalani Sitake let guilt, shame and embarrassment get the best of him. The former BYU player and current head coach made a conscious decision a few years back to be more positive, embrace the good things in life, turn adversity into an opportunity for growth. The mindset shift changed Sitake’s life and the trajectory of his alma mater as the No. 19 Cougars prepare for a jump to the Big 12. “I’d rather live a life of gratitude and appreciation and positivity because it’s a lot more fun,” Sitake said. “I can run the team the same way. I think it works. And I think it’s refreshing and helps build team character.”

PROVO, UT ・ 21 MINUTES AGO