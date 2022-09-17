ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro-area high school football Week 5 roundup: Blackman, Oakland lead winners

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago

Ben Marshall's 3-yard touchdown run with 3:49 remaining was the difference as Blackman held off Stewarts Creek 35-28 in a Region 4-6A matchup Friday night.

The Blaze (4-1, 2-0 Region 4-6A), coming off a 711-yard performance in last week's win over Summit, tallied 458 yards against Stewarts Creek (1-4, 0-2), but the teams were tied entering the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Gage Hoover's second touchdown run early in the second quarter gave Stewarts Creek a 14-7 lead, but three Jack Risner touchdown passes (two to Jacob Page) helped Blackman score three of the next four touchdowns to take a 28-21 halftime lead.

Javarian Otey's 10-yard touchdown run with 5:04 left in the third tied the score.

More: Michigan, Pitt offers are 'tip of the iceberg' for Stewarts Creek's Maynard

More: Tennessee high school football Week 5 football scores

Page, a transfer from Ensworth, had his best game as a Blaze, making eight receptions for 182 yards. Risner finished 18-for-26 for 338 yards. Marshall, a California tight end commitment, rushed for a team-high 50 yards and a TD and added 28 receiving yards.

Otey rushed for 76 yards and Hoover for 71 for Stewarts Creek, which also got a 59-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Tayden Mounivong to Morgan Vanderbilt.

Blackman will play at home against Antioch on Friday. Stewarts Creek will be at La Vergne.

Oakland 42, Siegel 0

C.J. Puckett rushed 10 times for 125 yards with two touchdowns. Oakland rushed for five of its six touchdowns in the Region 4-6A win.

The top-ranked Patriots have won 35 consecutive games.

Oakland (5-0, 2-0 Region 4-6A) built a 28-0 halftime lead, thanks to touchdown runs by Puckett (2), quarterback Kade Hewitt and Khalil James. James rushed for another touchdown in the third quarter and Kyler Creasy passed to Kalijah King for a touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgIYT_0hz86w2J00

Cory Sims led Siegel (3-2, 0-2) with 16 carries for 71 yards. The Stars were held to 10 passing yards.

Oakland has an off week while Siegel will play at Warren County on Friday.

Rockvale 20, Riverdale 7

The Rockets (4-1, 2-0 4-6A) trailed 7-6 entering the fourth quarter, but took the lead for good on Robbie Daniel's 56-yard touchdown run with 11:17 remaining.

Rockvale scored again with 3:37 left when Brennan Mayhew passed to Taj Mitchell for a 38-yard touchdown.

More: Rockvale didn't take long to establish itself as one of the best in 4-6A

The Rockets had two interceptions in the second half to help set up the decisive fourth quarter.

Eban Braiser kicked two first-half field goals (21, 27) while Riverdale (3-2, 0-2) took an early lead on a 27-yard touchdown run by D.J. Taylor.

Daniel finished with 30 rushes for 170 yards. Mayhew was 15-for-30 for 164 yards and Kam Frierson had two sacks.

The Rockets play at Nolensville on Friday.

Riverdale quarterback Braden Graham was 16-for-33 for 187 yards. The Warriors play at home against Smyrna on Friday.

Smyrna 34, Antioch 7

The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 Region 6-6A) had a 27-0 lead at halftime and cruised to the win.

Memphis commitment Arion Carter rushed seven times for 87 yards with two touchdowns and had seven tackles, a sack and an interception.

Thomas Jones, playing as a wildcat quarterback for the second consecutive game while starter Landon Miller recovers from a shoulder injury, rushed for 59 yards and passed for 42 with a touchdown.

The Bulldogs will play at Riverdale on Friday.

Cane Ridge 27, La Vergne 13

The Wolverines (1-4, 1-2 Region 6-6A) led 7-0 but trailed at the half and couldn't rally.

Javon Drake was 9-of-14 for 145 yards passing with two touchdowns, one a 65-yarder to Zante Clark and the other 11 yards to Elijah Banner. Quentin Carroll had three sacks, Elijah Prather one sack and DeAngelo Ryan an interception.

La Vergne will host Stewarts Creek on Friday.

MTCS 34, Trinity Christian 21

The Cougars (4-1) rushed for 381 of their 426 yards. Luke Scheffler rushed for 92 yards with a touchdown. Chase Mitchell rushed for 86 yards with a touchdown and also caught a pass for a touchdown. Gabe Howell rushed for 58 yards with a touchdown.

MTCS quarterback Yates Geren rushed for 91 yards with a touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass.

The Cougars will play at Lakeway Christian in their first DII-A East Region game Friday.

Eagleville 46, Tennessee Heat 20

Quarterback Jesse Brown completed eight of 13 passes for 124 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards for the Eagles (2-3).

Kaleb Snitzer led Eagleville with 135 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jackson Zentz had 75 combined yards and a touchdown for the Eagles, who play at Cornersville in a Region 5-1A game on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKk3T_0hz86w2J00

