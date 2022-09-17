ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

Bay Port 42, Manitowoc 6

MANITOWOC - Cole Bensen rushed for three second-quarter touchdowns to help the Pirates erase a 6-0 deficit in the win over the Ships.

Bensen finished with 112 yards rushing. He also passed for 103 yards for Bay Port.

Blake Buchinger led Bay Port with 132 yards rushing.

Manitowoc was led by Brock Peterson, who passed for 151 yards. Benjamin Wollersheim caught seven passes for 117 yards.

Bay Port 0 21 14 7 - 42

Manitowoc 6 0 0 0 - 6

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Mack Beasley 2 run (extra point failed)

Second Quarter

BP - Cole Bensen 6 run (Owen Bellisle kick)

BP - Bensen 14 run (Bellisle kick)

BP - Bensen 2 run (Bellisle kick)

Third Quarter

BP - Blake Buchinger 45 pass from Bensen (Bellisle kick)

BP - Buchinger 3 run (Bellisle kick)

Fourth Quarter

BP - Buchinger 2 run (Bellisle kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: BP - Bensen 16-112, Buchinger 15-132. M - Peterson 11-15, Gavin Lettenberger 7-15.

Passing: BP - Bensen 7-14-103. M - Peterson 10-17-151.

Receiving: BP - Buchinger 3-55, Carter Kallies 1-24, Brett Shipley 2-14. M - Wollersheim 7-117, Julien Bailey 2-15, Mack Beasley 1-32.

Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - The Falcons outgained the Tigers 301-100 on the ground and rushed for six touchdowns in the victory.

Sheboygan Falls finished with 369 yards of offense while Ripon managed just 113.

Sheboygan Falls had one turnover - an interception - while Ripon had two lost fumbles and one interception.

Ripon 0 0 6 0 - 6

Sheboygan Falls 14 22 14 7 - 57

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

SF - Caleb Plier 10 run (Mason Jaap kick)

SF - Plier 3 run (Jaap kick)

Second Quarter

SF - Plier 9 run (Chase Korff pass from Evan Behling)

SF - Plier 25 run (Jaap kick)

SF - Emmitt Krauter 23 pass from Dane Nickolai (Jaap kick)

Third Quarter

SF - Emmitt Krauter 70 kickoff return (Jaap kick)

R - Kyle Roby 10 run (kick failed)

SF - Drake Moberg 48 run (Jaap kick)

Fourth Quarter

SF - Behling 75 run (Jaap kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: R - Ethan Struble 17-45, Roby 10-39. SF - Plier 14-149, Behling 1-75, Mobert 3-52.

Passing: R - Struble 1-4-13, Tyler Bradley 0-4-0. SF - Nickolai 6-8-68.

Receiving: R - Jacob Riddick 1-13. SF - Krauter 4-45, Plier 1-16.

Berlin 26, Plymouth 24

PLYMOUTH - Aaron Bartol scored on a 15-yard pass from Frank Kujawa on the last play of the game to give Berlin the East Central Conference win over the Panthers.

Berlin 7 3 3 13 - 26

Plymouth 7 10 0 7 - 24

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

B - Devin Derleth 2 run (Isaiah Krueger kick)

P - Andru Miller 3 pass from Jordan Schmitt (Owen Plate kick)

Second Quarter

B - Krueger 24 FG

P - Plate 23 FG

P - Jake Shutter 40 pass from Schmitt (Plate kick)

Third Quarter

B - Krueger 26 FG

Fourth Quarter

B - Wyatt Hamersma 4 run (Krueger kick)

P - Shutter 9 pass from Schmitt (Plate kick)

B - Aaron Bartol 15 pass from Frank Kujawa

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Berlin - Hamersma 21-202, Cole Buttke 23-90. Plymouth - Gosse 16-56.

Passing: Berlin - Kujawa 7-12-1-73. Plymouth - Schmitt 9-15-0-185.

Receiving: Berlin - Hamersma 3-35, Buttke 2-15. Plymouth - Shutter 6-94, Miller 7-77.

MORE: Here are the Week 5 high school football schedules and scores

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 49, Williams Bay 28

ELKHART LAKE - Kean O’Neil accounted for 390 of the Resorters’ 440 yards of offense in the win over the Bulldogs.

O’Neil passed for 287 yards and rushed for 103 yards for Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah. He threw four touchdown passes and rushed for two.

Brody Feldman caught five of O’Neil’s passes for 158 yards and three scores.

Williams Bay 0 14 8 6 - 28

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 14 7 14 14 - 49

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

ELG - Brody Feldmann 22 pass from Kean O’Neil (O’Neil kick)

ELG - Thomas Michaels 30 pass from O’Neil (O’Neil kick)

Second Quarter

WB - Karsen Cox 56 pass from Dominic Robbins (Owen King pass from Robbins)

WB - Kelton Randall 20 pass from Robbins (run failed)

ELG - O’Neil 2 run (O’Neil kick)

Third Quarter

ELG - Feldmann 91 pass from O’Neil (O’Neil kick)

ELG - Feldman 39 pass from O’Neil (O’Neil kick)

WB - Randall 14 pass from Owen King (King run)

Fourth Quarter

ELG - O’Neil 2 run (O’Neil kick)

ELG - Feldman interception return (O’Neil kick)

WB - King 1 run (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: WB - Robbins 14-30. ELG - O’Neill 24-103

Passing: WB - Robbins 15-30-204, King 14-23-195. ELG - O’Neil 12-21-287.

Receiving: WB - Cox 12-212, Tyler McKean 10-88, Kelton Randall 3-39, King 2-38, Garrett Wnek 2-22. ELG - Feldmann 5-158, Jacob Guerrero 2-871, Thomas Michaels 3-39, Evan Goble 2-19.

Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

CEDAR GROVE - The Lancers were outgained by the Rockets 355-90 with Manitowoc Lutheran’s touchdowns coming in the second half.

In the third quarter, Caleb Uhlhorn scored on an 8-yard run and in the fourth quarter Kamden Baye scored on a 35-yard run.

Baye led Manitowoc Lutheran with 48 yards rushing on nine carries.

Manitowoc Lutheran 0 0 8 6 - 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 25 30 0 8 - 63

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com .

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

Comments / 0

