Haines City, FL

Winter Haven, Auburndale, Lake Wales, Victory grab district wins plus more

By Ray Beasock
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHYPK_0hz86uGr00

HAINES CITY — Joe Tarver scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to start the third quarter and Winter Haven's defense made it stand up the rest of the way in a Class 4S, District 8 contest on Friday night at soggy Joe Stangry Stadium.

Both teams struggled in a steady downpour, but Haines City (2-1) had a chance at the end of the game to get the winning score, but were denied.

The Hornets had the ball at the Blue Devils' 15 with less than a minute left but a bad snap on third down pushed them back even more and then a fourth-down incompletion ended their hopes.

"Haines City moved the ball pretty well," Winter Haven head coach James Thompson said. "Anytime you play a Wing-T team, being consistent is the key. We made the stops that were necessary. I came here to build a program, and the fact the wins are coming right now is a bonus."

Haines City opened the scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run by K.J. Tyler in the first quarter. The Hornets are without a kicker though and couldn't connect on the two-point play to leave the score at 6-0.

"Winter Haven is a good team," Haines City head coach Pat Herrington said. "They're very physical. We matched up well, but we just couldn't punch it in at the end."

Winter Haven (2-2) will play at Celebration next week, while Haines City will look to rebound on the road against Discovery.

Auburndale 47, Gateway 7

KISSIMMEE — Auburndale kicked off its Class 3S, District 8 schedule in grand fashion with a blowout road win over Gateway.

The Bloodhounds (2-0) had a big night through the air as Bryce Levidiotis threw for four touchdowns and Amari Turner hit Ja'tavious Scaife on an 80-yard score.

Tahjae McQueen caught two for Levidiotis' scores while Jameson Young and Josiah White were the recipients of the other two.

Dayrel Glover chipped in with a 6-yard touchdown run and Bryson Jiles scored on a 60-yard punt return.

"A district win is a big deal," Auburndale head coach Kyle Sasser said. "You have to start the district hunt early and this was a good way to start."

Auburndale heads to Bartow for a non-district, in-county clash next week.

Lake Wales 54, Lake Region 0

Lake Wales scored 48 points in the first half in a dominating, 3S-A victory.

Xavier Marlow rushed for a touchdown and threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Diyante Landrum that made the score 48-0.

Lake Wales' defense set the tone early by blocking a field goal attempt.

Marlow started the scoring with a big touchown run. Later in the quarter, quarterback Trent Grotjan threw a touchdown pass to Landrum that made the score 20-0.

All Saints 48, Oasis Christian 0

WINTER HAVEN — As long as All Saints' defense keeps opponents off the scoreboard the Saints will surely stay unbeaten.

The Saints' defense recorded its third consecutive shutout and the offense racked up around 350 yards of offense as they overcame a steady downpour to grind out the win.

Claudarius Bell led All Saints (3-0) with 174 yards and two rushing touchdowns (5, 15). Quarterback Daunte Giles accounted for four scores, two rushing and two passing. Both of Giles' passing touchdowns went to Andrew Foppe (25, 4).

All Saints' other touchdown came on a 12-yard rush from Josh Shaffer.

"We couldn't throw the ball so we pounded it as much as we could," All Saints head coach Stuart Weiss said. "Our kids are playing lights out right now. They fight like crazy on every play."

All Saints won't have much time to dry out after Friday night's soggy contest as they take on Classical Academy of Sarasota at 6 p.m. on Monday at Jahna Field in a district contest.

Victory Christian 40, Jacksonville Zarephath 0

LAKELAND — A torrential downpour might have delayed Victory Christian at the start but once the Storm got on the field there was no stopping them.

Rashad Orr had a couple of rushing touchdowns and Armoni Rue had a 45-yard interception return to highlight the Victory Christian (2-2) victory.

"It was good to come in and get the game in after a delay," Victory Christian head coach Kendrick Stewart H2said. "We have to keep getting better because next week we're at Fort Meade and that's a tough environment."

Frostproof 24, Tenoroc 8

LAKELAND — A consistent, heavy rain seemed like the only thing that could stop Frostproof in a Class 2S, District 13 win over Tenoroc.

The Bulldogs (3-1) turned the ball over three times inside the Titans' 10-yard line, but head coach Rod McDowell was still happy with the result.

"The game was dictated by the field conditions," McDowell said. "We left a lot of points on the field. The weather was horrible, the field was horrible, but our guys fought hard. In the end nobody got hurt, everybody played and it was a successful night for us."

Donavan Solomon scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Frostproof (3-1), which will be in action at Avon Park next week in a non-district contest.

Lee County 51, Lake Gibson 0

LEESBURG, Ga. — Lake Gibson got off on the wrong foot and never recovered in a road loss on Friday night.

The Braves (1-3) fumbled the opening kickoff, giving the ball to the Trojans at the 20. Six plays later Lee County found the end zone to start the scoring and Lake Gibson couldn't recover.

"There's a lot to fix but toward the end of the game we were able to move the ball better," Lake Gibson head coach Rich Pringle said. "Defensively we weren't wrapping up and they had their way with us in the first half."

Lake Gibson is off next week but its already brutal early-season schedule continues in two weeks when they take on rival and Class 4S No. 1 Lakeland in a district clash at Bryant Stadium.

Other scores

Lakeland Christian 28, Zephyrhills Christian 14

George Jenkins 14, Lake Weir 0Sebring 31, Kathleen 0

Geneva Classical 20, Hernando Christian 19

Postponed

Ridge at Bartow - 11 a.m. on Saturday

IN THIS ARTICLE
