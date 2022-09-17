ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Truth not Spin
3d ago

And this the reason why Philadelphia continues to decline. Over 60 years of Democrats running & ruining the city. 387 Murders in Philly year to date 2022…on pace for 2% increase over record high 2021 Murders.

Fed Up American.
3d ago

John Fetterman is sick and demented. He had never done anything to help the people of Pennsylvania or the state all together.He is letting convicted out criminals out of prison and they will be his new helpers in killing Pen totally

Vanilla Soul
3d ago

Majority of Philadelphia voters are uneducated in how to research and choose a candidate , they vote along party lines because they have been duped to believe that is how they get better , the fools just do not see their folly , hence the liberal Democrat voters are sheep .

WITF

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner mounts defense against impeachment effort

“(Philadelphia) is not going to be an economic engine for the rest of the state from which the rest of the state extracts economic benefit but does not count their vote.”. Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
CBS Philly

Republican PA Senate candidate Dr. Oz visits Kensington after hosting roundtable in East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a stop in Philadelphia. The Republican nominee hosted a roundtable with community members in East Germantown on how to make city streets safer on Monday.Oz discussed his plan to get resources for the Black community. Oz also visited Kensington.Democrat nominee John Fetterman took on his challenger on Twitter today.He tweeted: "Hey Dr. Oz: stop hiding. As a senator you actually have to take votes. So now it is time to tell the people of PA how you would vote on the national abortion ban bill."
NBC Philadelphia

Mehmet Oz Picks Up Used Needle in Kensington on Campaign Stop in Philly

Pennsylvania's Republican candidate for the state's open U.S. Senate seat visited the epicenter of Philadelphia's opioid epidemic on Monday, trying to call attention to the national issue and attempting to find some support in the heavily Democratic city. Dr. Mehmet Oz, who faces Democratic candidate John Fetterman in the Nov....
billypenn.com

How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
WGAL

Group holds abortion rights rally on steps of Pennsylvania Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion rights advocates held a rally Tuesday morning at the Pennsylvania Capitol. The rally happened one day after the Pennsylvania March for Life, which saw a much larger crowd of abortion opponents, who called for further restrictions on abortion. Attendees of Tuesday's rally said they were...
WGAL

Faculty photo surfaces, Mastriano in Confederate uniform

Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
PennLive.com

Election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests

With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households

>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
