Portland, MI

Portland football uses strong defense to beat rival Ionia, 41-6

By Evan Sasiela, Ionia Sentinel-Standard
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

IONIA — The Portland varsity football team held Ionia scoreless for three quarters Friday night to pull out a win in the county rivalry game.

Portland defeated Ionia, 41-6, in the annual Purple Game at Lloyd T. Smith Memorial Field in Ionia.

The win was the second straight for Division 5 No. 6 Raiders (3-1, 2-0 CAAC White) since a tight loss to DeWitt in Week 2.

Portland coach John Novara believes the game was much closer than the score indicated and was proud of how his team responded in the second half when it outscored Ionia, 22-0.

“I thought we played OK,” Novara said. “I thought Ionia came out with a really good game plan, just ran the ball down and controlled the clock in the first quarter. ... Every time we come over here or play Ionia it’s going to be a physical football game. I’m proud of our kids for hanging in there and making some plays when we needed to.”

Ionia coach Chad Rhynard said it's hard to beat a team that doesn’t turn the ball over or make mistakes.

“Portland is just really good,” Rhynard said. “If you make a mistake, you pay the maximum price for it. You have to complete balls to open receivers. You can’t miss opportunities. When you get a chance to hit a big run play, you’ve got to hit because you don’t get many chances. You can’t not make big plays when they present themselves.”

Portland built a 13-0 lead late in the opening quarter with Drew Miller running for a 76-yard score and Caden Thelen added a 38-yard TD run.

Ionia (1-3, 0-2) quickly responded with a 72-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Travis Tucker Jr.

“He’s fast,” Rhynard said. “That’s why we play him at quarterback because he has a chance to hit a home run every time, he touches the ball. It was nice that he hit one tonight. We needed that at that point in the game.”

The Raiders led 13-6 after the first quarter and took a 19-6 lead into the locker room at halftime. A 3-yard run by senior quarterback Marc Nobis were the only points in the second quarter.

Portland controlled the ball more in the final 24 minutes and got their run game going. They scored on the opening drive of the second half, when Thelen rushed for a 5-yard touchdown. Nobis found sophomore wideout Barrett Brennan for the two-point conversion, extending the lead to 27-6.

The Raiders got fourth quarter touchdowns on a 13-yard run by senior fullback Branson Goodman and a 2-yard carry from sophomore Kaleb Bower.

Miller led the Raiders offense with 189 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Bower and junior defensive back Conner Kazamer led the Portland defense with five tackles each.

Tucker Jr. led Ionia with 126 yards on nine carries and the touchdown. Brennan Brownell led the Ionia defense with 10.5 tackles.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@sentinel-standard.com . Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan .

This article originally appeared on Ionia Sentinel-Standard: Portland football uses strong defense to beat rival Ionia, 41-6

