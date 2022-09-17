Hamilton promoted to chief of animal services in Queen Anne's County

Related
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has a dog named 'Zeke' looking for a forever home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Zeke" who they hope to find a new family.
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
Anne Arundel county police searching for four suspects involved in robbery
The search continues for four people believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old was arrested.
AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn,...
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.
Bay Net
IID Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County
UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 17 in Anne Arundel County. The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood, Maryland. The involved...
foxbaltimore.com
Students evacuated from Baltimore County school after suspicious package found, police say
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — Students were evacuated from Pine Grove Elementary and Middle schools in Carney on Tuesday after a report of a suspicious package on the property, Baltimore County police said. Police said they have a person of interest in custody related to the incident. Meanwhile, police said...
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center offering new mobile unit, expanding health care access for moms-to-be
SALISBURY, Md.- “It just makes it easier to make more appointments to make sure you and your kid are okay,” Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center Patient Unique Erugo said. A set of four wheels is taking health care for moms to be to the next level through the Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center’s new mobile unit.
WMDT.com
Vehicle crashes and burns after police pursuit is called off in Sussex County
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a pursuit turned fiery crash. Sunday afternoon, DSP troopers engaged in a pursuit resulting from a theft investigation, police say. The pursuit was later called off. However, police tell 47 ABC the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Route 1 and Broadkill Bridge. Police say three suspects are currently in custody.
WBOC
Disease Causing Deer Die-off in Wicomico, Worcester Counties
These deer are victims of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or "EHD." EHD is caused by a deadly virus transmitted by small biting flies.
WMDT.com
Democrat running for Delaware’s 6th district Senate seat believes district can be flipped, with a message of infrastructure upgrades
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delawareans have made their choice for the Democratic nominee for State Senate District 6. Following a victory during Tuesday’s Primary, winner Russ Huxtable says he has a plan to flip the traditionally conservative seat that covers Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes. The seat is up...
A new place for pet care opens up in Baltimore
Heart & Paw celebrated its grand opening on September 17 in Fells point. This will be the first location in Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Newark Man
(Newark, Del.-19711) New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Brett Llewellyn, 30, of Newark. On Monday (9/19), New Castle County officers contacted a concerned friend and learned Brett has been without medication for several months. His change in behavior and alarming comments prompted a call to crisis services.
One person injured in house fire in Harford County
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company are investigating a house fire that happened in Harford County Thursday night.
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
98online.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. “I still can’t comprehend how somebody would do this,” she said. “I...
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with the Southern Maryland Chronicle spotted and took the picture Thursday, Sept. 15. The Maryland publication stated...
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating string of vehicle thefts
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a string of stolen vehicle reports. Saturday, police say they also found several stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions. The thefts appear to be focused on newer model Kia and Hyundai models, according to police. Owners of these types of vehicles are strongly...
Attorney General Frosh announces conviction of home invasion ring leader
Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announces conviction of ringleader of multiple home invasions in Baltimore County targeting hispanic victims.
