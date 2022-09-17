ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Hamilton promoted to chief of animal services in Queen Anne's County

By By DOUG BISHOP
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
QUEENSTOWN — Queen Anne’s County has appointed a new chief of animal services, Kelly Hamilton, who has 20 years of experience caring for rescued animals.

She joined the staff in January as animal care manager.

Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

