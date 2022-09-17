ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisade, CO

nbc11news.com

Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
MESA, CO
nbc11news.com

Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work continues this week near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel on I-70. Drivers traveling westbound can anticipate an ongoing closure of the far-right lane. From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, drivers should expect a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

New Primary Care and Acute Services Center Coming to Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new primary care and acute services center is making its’ way to Palisade. With primary care services limited for locations like Palisade, residents were relying on emergency services. This new center and available services will offer residents more options in terms of primary care and allow those who never sought primary care before the opportunity to do so.
PALISADE, CO
nbc11news.com

Fentanyl Crisis CMU meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, many organizations like Voices for Awareness went to a public meeting at the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Ballroom to discuss an update on the fentanyl crisis in Grand Junction. While these organizations attended CMU, some reached out to the community before the event happened. “One of our main focuses is to get the public to understand that we are living in a time that you do not have to have a traditional drug problem in order to die from these drugs,” said Amy Neville, President of the Alexander Neville Foundation. According to Neville, the crisis has become a big problem in Grand Junction and across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Palisade, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Dry conditions to continue before next weather maker arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been a beautiful day across the Western Slope, where most locations saw plenty of sunshine and conditions stayed dry. A robust high-pressure system is a reason why we saw clear skies. While conditions have not changed from yesterday into today, what has changed is the temperatures. Grand Junction saw the most significant change compared to Montrose. Grand Junction had a high of 77 yesterday and today reached a high of 86. Montrose from yesterday to today rose only by a few degrees into the mid-80s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Coloradans needed to design new license plate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Unsolved Skull Mystery in Mesa County

The Mesa County Coroner provided a link to KREX in the hopes that members of the public would donate to assist pay for lab materials and research equipment to identify an individual from a 2011 case.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Invasive species found in Highline Lake

LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
LOMA, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado Mountain Wine Festival: Grand Valley climate produces unique wines

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Palisade hosted the Colorado Mountain Wine Festival, which brought people from all over the world to experience the wine scene in the Grand Valley. “We are here celebrating our 31st annual Colorado Mountain Wine Festival,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director at Colorado Association...
PALISADE, CO
nbc11news.com

Toxic chemicals may be leaking into your food, makeup, or health care products, study finds

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A recent study completed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that toxic PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances may leach from the inside coating of shipping containers into the products they contain. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) first alerted the agency to this contamination...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
montrosecounty.net

Montrose County Chipeta Highway 550 Signal Project

Montrose, CO— Beginning September 19, Montrose County and Mountain Valley Contracting will implement the construction of a traffic signal located at the intersection of Chipeta Rd and Highway 550. Improvements include traffic signals, curb and gutter, and striping. Project Schedule and Information. The project will start on September 19....
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022

There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
highcountryshopper.com

CPW Recovers Body of Suspected Drowning Victim in Corn Lake

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers recovered the body of a suspected drowning victim from Corn Lake on Sunday, September 11. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, CPW park rangers responded to a report of a person who had fallen off their paddle board into the water and had not resurfaced at the Corn Lake section of James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park in Clifton. The victim was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.
CLIFTON, CO
KJCT8

Alert issued for missing endangered adult

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

