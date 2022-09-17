Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
nbc11news.com
Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work continues this week near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel on I-70. Drivers traveling westbound can anticipate an ongoing closure of the far-right lane. From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, drivers should expect a...
nbc11news.com
New Primary Care and Acute Services Center Coming to Palisade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new primary care and acute services center is making its’ way to Palisade. With primary care services limited for locations like Palisade, residents were relying on emergency services. This new center and available services will offer residents more options in terms of primary care and allow those who never sought primary care before the opportunity to do so.
nbc11news.com
Fentanyl Crisis CMU meeting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, many organizations like Voices for Awareness went to a public meeting at the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Ballroom to discuss an update on the fentanyl crisis in Grand Junction. While these organizations attended CMU, some reached out to the community before the event happened. “One of our main focuses is to get the public to understand that we are living in a time that you do not have to have a traditional drug problem in order to die from these drugs,” said Amy Neville, President of the Alexander Neville Foundation. According to Neville, the crisis has become a big problem in Grand Junction and across the country.
nbc11news.com
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
nbc11news.com
Dry conditions to continue before next weather maker arrives
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been a beautiful day across the Western Slope, where most locations saw plenty of sunshine and conditions stayed dry. A robust high-pressure system is a reason why we saw clear skies. While conditions have not changed from yesterday into today, what has changed is the temperatures. Grand Junction saw the most significant change compared to Montrose. Grand Junction had a high of 77 yesterday and today reached a high of 86. Montrose from yesterday to today rose only by a few degrees into the mid-80s.
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
KJCT8
Coloradans needed to design new license plate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
Unsolved Skull Mystery in Mesa County
The Mesa County Coroner provided a link to KREX in the hopes that members of the public would donate to assist pay for lab materials and research equipment to identify an individual from a 2011 case.
nbc11news.com
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
nbc11news.com
Montrose High School lockdown lifted, may have been caused by ‘prank call’
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose High School was on lockdown earlier today after a reported threat of a shooter in the building. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and the school district released the following statement:. Montrose County School District has received...
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
nbc11news.com
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival: Grand Valley climate produces unique wines
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Palisade hosted the Colorado Mountain Wine Festival, which brought people from all over the world to experience the wine scene in the Grand Valley. “We are here celebrating our 31st annual Colorado Mountain Wine Festival,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director at Colorado Association...
nbc11news.com
Toxic chemicals may be leaking into your food, makeup, or health care products, study finds
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A recent study completed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that toxic PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances may leach from the inside coating of shipping containers into the products they contain. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) first alerted the agency to this contamination...
montrosecounty.net
Montrose County Chipeta Highway 550 Signal Project
Montrose, CO— Beginning September 19, Montrose County and Mountain Valley Contracting will implement the construction of a traffic signal located at the intersection of Chipeta Rd and Highway 550. Improvements include traffic signals, curb and gutter, and striping. Project Schedule and Information. The project will start on September 19....
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022
There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
coloradosun.com
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
highcountryshopper.com
CPW Recovers Body of Suspected Drowning Victim in Corn Lake
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers recovered the body of a suspected drowning victim from Corn Lake on Sunday, September 11. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, CPW park rangers responded to a report of a person who had fallen off their paddle board into the water and had not resurfaced at the Corn Lake section of James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park in Clifton. The victim was reportedly not wearing a life jacket.
KJCT8
Alert issued for missing endangered adult
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday. Description. Hair color: Grey and black. Eye color: Brown. Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey...
