GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, many organizations like Voices for Awareness went to a public meeting at the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Ballroom to discuss an update on the fentanyl crisis in Grand Junction. While these organizations attended CMU, some reached out to the community before the event happened. “One of our main focuses is to get the public to understand that we are living in a time that you do not have to have a traditional drug problem in order to die from these drugs,” said Amy Neville, President of the Alexander Neville Foundation. According to Neville, the crisis has become a big problem in Grand Junction and across the country.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO