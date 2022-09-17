Pet of the Week

Related
A new place for pet care opens up in Baltimore
Heart & Paw celebrated its grand opening on September 17 in Fells point. This will be the first location in Baltimore.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has a dog named 'Zeke' looking for a forever home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Zeke" who they hope to find a new family.
Cape Gazette
Talbot Kennel Club dog shows set in Harrington Sept. 24-25
Talbot Kennel Club will hold two all-breed dog shows from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington for pre-entered, AKC-registered dogs. This show will be like the Westminster Dog Show seen on TV, but much smaller and more casual. Spectators are welcome at no charge. Pet dogs must be left at home.
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center offering new mobile unit, expanding health care access for moms-to-be
SALISBURY, Md.- “It just makes it easier to make more appointments to make sure you and your kid are okay,” Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center Patient Unique Erugo said. A set of four wheels is taking health care for moms to be to the next level through the Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center’s new mobile unit.
macaronikid.com
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25
Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
chesapeakefamily.com
Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland
Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
foxbaltimore.com
Summer Heat Hanging On; Slight Chance Of Storms In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We keep the temps above average for the new work week. Heat and humidity will make it feel summer like with the Muggy Meter in the "sticky" category. High temps will be some 10 degrees above average this afternoon. The O's are back in town and...
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Newark Man
(Newark, Del.-19711) New Castle County Division of Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Brett Llewellyn, 30, of Newark. On Monday (9/19), New Castle County officers contacted a concerned friend and learned Brett has been without medication for several months. His change in behavior and alarming comments prompted a call to crisis services.
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
WYFF4.com
WATCH: 3 men steal ATM from Maryland store in 30 seconds
Three men brazenly stole an ATM from a store in Baltimore, Maryland, Saturday afternoon. Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the thieves walking into the store and just taking the machine. Security videos show three men at the door of the store. Two of the men went directly to the store,...
Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS
Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Wednesday. The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Help from Maryland is on the way for those hit by Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico this weekend. It knocked out power and destroyed many homes, now help from Maryland is on the way.
etxview.com
Rising Sun purchases historic church on East Main Street
RISING SUN — What used to be Janes United Methodist Church at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets will become a Rising Sun Community Center now that the town owns the 100-year-old building. “We toured the building and it does need significant work,” Mayor Travis Marion said....
Wbaltv.com
Dan Cox calls on Baltimore City schools to remove Wes Moore's book from reading list
Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox stopped Monday afternoon in Baltimore to call on the school district to remove Wes Moore's book from the district's required reading list. Moore is the Democratic gubernatorial nominee. The New York Times bestseller, "The Other Wes Moore," focuses on the lives of two men...
storereporter.com
Falafel, FAO Schwarz, Pier 1 and Tuesday Morning
D.C. food truck District Falafel will open next month outside Westfield Montgomery mall, where owner Mohammad Badah is taking over the onetime Fu Shing space near Corner Bakery and Ledo Pizza. This will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the seven-year-old business. “During the pandemic, I brought my food truck to this area and the community really supported me,” Badah says. “So when I decided to open a local family restaurant, I wanted to do it here.” While the food truck focused on falafel, lamb and chicken gyros, the new place will offer a more expansive menu with salads, hummus, shawarma, vegetarian wraps, kofta, baklava and gluten-free items. The restaurant will be halal, so there won’t be any booze. This will be the second new halal restaurant to open in our area this year, following the recent debut of Naz’s on Rockville Pike.
Kent County News
