Kent County Building Permits

Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z recommends approval of Massey's request
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission acted on several applications in the Cape Region. The commission recommended approval of an amended condition proposed by Sun Massey's Landing RV LLC. In 2014, the commission imposed a condition that all park models in the campground at the end of Long Neck Road must be removed when the park is closed.
etxview.com
Rising Sun purchases historic church on East Main Street
RISING SUN — What used to be Janes United Methodist Church at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets will become a Rising Sun Community Center now that the town owns the 100-year-old building. “We toured the building and it does need significant work,” Mayor Travis Marion said....
foxbaltimore.com
Students evacuated from Baltimore County school after suspicious package found, police say
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — Students were evacuated from Pine Grove Elementary and Middle schools in Carney on Tuesday after a report of a suspicious package on the property, Baltimore County police said. Police said they have a person of interest in custody related to the incident. Meanwhile, police said...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Wilmington
Just after 8:45, Tuesday morning rescue crews along with Wilmington Police responded to the intersection of N Market Street and Vandever Avenue for reports of a pedestrian being struck. Crews are currently working on the patient who was found in the roadway. Developing.
clayconews.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2022) — The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon September 17, 2022 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Just before 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, Troopers from the Maryland State...
'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police
A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland. The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.
Police investigating series of robberies in Haverford Township, Delaware County
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Haverford Township are warning people to be on alert. Detectives are investigating a series of robberies in the area of County Line Road, and one on Ardmore Avenue.A total of three happened between Thursday and Friday night.A woman was knocked to the ground in one confrontation.Police say a gun was visible in two of the robberies.If you have information, call Haverford police.
Attorney General Frosh announces conviction of home invasion ring leader
Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announces conviction of ringleader of multiple home invasions in Baltimore County targeting hispanic victims.
Nottingham MD
BGE to perform utility work by helicopter September 22 – 28
NOTTINGHAM, MD—BGE will be using an utility helicopter contractor to perform work and inspect electric transmission structures along the right of way this week. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., September 22 – 28, according to Councilman David Marks. Area residents and...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County business owner sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining federally insured loans
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County business owner has been sentenced to federal prison for fraudulently obtaining federally insured loans to sell two Baltimore properties he owned. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Philip Abramowitz, 50, of Pikesville, to one year in federal prison and one year of home detention,...
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
WMDT.com
Vehicle crashes and burns after police pursuit is called off in Sussex County
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a pursuit turned fiery crash. Sunday afternoon, DSP troopers engaged in a pursuit resulting from a theft investigation, police say. The pursuit was later called off. However, police tell 47 ABC the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Route 1 and Broadkill Bridge. Police say three suspects are currently in custody.
Nottingham MD
Firearm stolen during White Marsh burglary, armed robbery reported in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an armed robbery and five burglaries that were reported over the past week. At around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, an individual entered a residence in the 11600-block of Philadelphia Road in White Marsh (21162) and stole a firearm. At just after 1:15 a.m....
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
Panhandlers on Route 113 causing safety concerns
During the committee and ward report section of a recent Milford City Council agenda, Councilwoman Katrina Wilson commented that she had received several complaints from residents about panhandling at intersections of Route 113. Councilwoman Wilson stated that many people felt the issue was getting out of hand. “I’m assuming they are homeless, but it’s becoming overwhelming,” Councilwoman Wilson said. “I ... Read More
WBOC
Dover Man Found with Several Gunshot Wounds at Hospital
DOVER, Del.- A man was found shot several times at a hospital in Dover early Sunday morning. Police say a 23-year-old Dover man was found with several gunshot wounds at Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5 a.m. He told police that he was in the area of South New St....
firststateupdate.com
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon Passes Away
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has passed away unexpectedly according to statements released by the city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today issued a statement regarding the passing of community activist, business entrepreneur and former City Council Member Rysheema Dixon:. “On behalf of the City of Wilmington government and the...
wypr.org
Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'
The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
shoreupdate.com
Made in Caroline: Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism Showcase Ridgely’s Shore Sweet Treats & Gifts at Taste of Maryland
Every August, Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism head to the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference to represent Caroline County at this educational and networking conference. The event includes the Taste of Maryland Reception, where exhibitors offer tasting samples of all things Maryland. Caroline County partnered with Shore Sweet Treats & Gifts of Ridgley to offer samples of their locally-crafted, artisan nuts.
Nottingham MD
Dundalk man killed in fatal motorcycle crash on I-695
BALTIMORE, MD—Police say a Dundalk man was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-695 in Baltimore County on Saturday afternoon. At just before 4:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-695 prior to Chesaco Avenue. According to crash...
