ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Phillip Shaun Construction Takes Pride in Providing Reliable Construction Labour

Build Your Company Using Our Construction Labour Supply Services. Phillip Shaun Construction LTD is a premier construction recruiting firm. The firm provides highly qualified candidates for residential, commercial, and industrial building projects. Phillip Shaun Construction LTD is an experienced construction recruitment firm. The company has over 25 years of experience...
CONSTRUCTION
The Blade

Early design plans shown for potential rehabs of Maumee River islands

Design plans under consideration are being shared with the public for a proposed project at Clark Island and Delaware/Horseshoe Islands in the Maumee River. Several people attended a two-and-a half-hour open house at Walbridge Park on Tuesday to learn more. Clark Island is an H2Ohio project, while Delaware/Horseshoe Islands are being funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
MAUMEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy