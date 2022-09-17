Kent County Police Blotter

Related
'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police
A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland. The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.
Anne Arundel county police searching for four suspects involved in robbery
The search continues for four people believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old was arrested.
Police investigate string of robberies in Haverford Twp., Delaware County
Detectives say two suspects were driving a gray SUV and a weapon was visible during two of the robberies.
WBOC
Dover Man Found with Several Gunshot Wounds at Hospital
DOVER, Del.- A man was found shot several times at a hospital in Dover early Sunday morning. Police say a 23-year-old Dover man was found with several gunshot wounds at Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5 a.m. He told police that he was in the area of South New St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash involving police vehicle sends 4 people to hospital
Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating a crash involving a police vehicle and two other cars. The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. at Old Harford Road and Satyr Hill Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
local21news.com
Police say two women stole over $1,500 in baby clothes in two Lancaster robberies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for two women involved in a large retail theft from Old Navy and Kohl's in Lancaster County. Police say they stole over $1,500 worth of baby clothes. East Lampeter Township officials initially reported that the women stole over $700 worth of...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims
Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.Both were arrested without incident.
ATM stolen from Hampden liquor store amid theft trend targeting Baltimore's money machines
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the brazen theft of an ATM from a liquor store in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in North Baltimore were alerted to the theft a few minutes before 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said.They were sent to Red Fish Liquors, a liquor store that sits in the 4000 block of Falls Road, to investigate "a reported larceny of an ATM," Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said.Investigators did not divulge details about how the ATM was stolen. Falls Road is a main thoroughfare that cuts through the heart of Hampden.On Saturday, it was busy as multiple vehicles traveled along it toward other parts of the Baltimore area.A strip of crime scene tape was wrapped around the liquor store, blocking off a slice of the sidewalk.Police say that there have been 10 ATMs stolen in Baltimore between July and September 13.The stolen Hampden ATM pushes that number closer to a dozen.During that same time frame of roughly 11 weeks, there have been an additional six attempted burglaries of ATMs in the city, Eldridge told WJZ.
Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baltimore County Police investigating Windsor Mill shooting
Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill that left an 18 year old in stable condition.
WYFF4.com
WATCH: 3 men steal ATM from Maryland store in 30 seconds
Three men brazenly stole an ATM from a store in Baltimore, Maryland, Saturday afternoon. Investigators said surveillance cameras caught the thieves walking into the store and just taking the machine. Security videos show three men at the door of the store. Two of the men went directly to the store,...
WGMD Radio
Harrington Man Charged for Assault, Drugs & Weapons in Easton
A Harrington man has been arrested after a call for a domestic assault at the Galloway Meadows Apartments in Easton. Easton Police responding to the call learned the suspect may be in possession of a firearm. Officers found 22 year old Aaron Bury of Harrington in a wooded area near the apartment complex – he was arrested without incident and found in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol as well as marijuana packaged for sale. Bury is charged with assault as well as drug and weapons offenses and is being held at the Talbot Detention Center.
clayconews.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County, Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD (September 17, 2022) — The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon September 17, 2022 on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County. Just before 4:30 P.M. Saturday afternoon, Troopers from the Maryland State...
Here's What We Know After Three Teens Busted Following High-Speed Baltimore Police Pursuit
Three teens are in custody after being busted with illegal handguns and marijuana following a high-speed pursuit with police in Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Baltimore Police officer’s License Plate Reader (LPR) alerted to a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery, and when the teens noticed a police presence around them, they proceeded to speed away in an attempt to avoid being apprehended.
WBOC
Police Warn of Increased Vehicle Thefts in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- People in Seaford are asked to lock their car doors after several vehicles were reported stolen in the area. Seaford Police say the thefts have been mostly newer model Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Officers have found several cars that were stolen outside of Seaford Police jurisdiction. In the...
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
Woman charged in September 8 shooting
A woman has been arrested and charged in the attempted murder of a man last week in the 1800 block of Chapel Street.
Kent County News
Kent County, MD
629
Followers
881
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/
Comments / 0