CBS Sports predicts the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 of college football
Even though Week 3 didn’t quite live up to Week 2 of college football, there was still plenty of exciting action. The slate wasn’t as loaded as last weekend, but some close games and a couple of intriguing top 25 matchups led the way on Saturday. Following the action, CBS Sports has predicted the AP Top 25 after Week 3.
Fans Are Crushing Marcus Freeman For His Postgame Message This Saturday
Marcus Freeman began his Notre Dame tenure by losing his first three games. One of those losses came at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd. However, Freeman and the Fighting Irish may have turned a corner this Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame squeaked past a tough Cal team, deflecting a hail-mary attempt at the buzzer to come out with a 24-17 victory.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
Miami Fans Are Not Happy With Mario Cristobal: Fans React
Miami fans finally understand why Oregon fans were not upset when Mario Cristobal departed Eugene for Coral Gables last year. Cristobal has made a number of questionable clock-management decisions vs. No. 24 Texas A&M this Saturday night. To make matters worse, his offense came away with just three field goals...
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
saturdaytradition.com
Arizona State coaching search: Early candidate list revealed, per report
Arizona State made the surprising decision to fire head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday after an embarrassing 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan. ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel released a list of coaches that Arizona State is likely going for to be the next head coach. Some of the coaches on the list include former Ohio State offensive coordinator and former Houston head coach Tom Herman and former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 following Week 3
Week 3 of college football is in the books, and all eyes are now on Week 4. Before we get there, though, updated rankings are being released following the latest weekend of action. On Sunday, ESPN released updated FPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. No teams ranked in...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Buckeye RB not expected to play Sunday, per report
Former Ohio State Buckeye and Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins is close to returning to the field, but is not expected to play on Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter. Dobbins is one step closer to returning and impacting Baltimore’s offense after tearing...
Sitake's positive approach has No. 19 BYU on the rise
There was a time when Kalani Sitake let guilt, shame and embarrassment get the best of him. The former BYU player and current head coach made a conscious decision a few years back to be more positive, embrace the good things in life, turn adversity into an opportunity for growth. The mindset shift changed Sitake’s life and the trajectory of his alma mater as the No. 19 Cougars prepare for a jump to the Big 12. “I’d rather live a life of gratitude and appreciation and positivity because it’s a lot more fun,” Sitake said. “I can run the team the same way. I think it works. And I think it’s refreshing and helps build team character.”
Kirk Herbstreit releases new Top Four, next two out following Week 3
Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his Top Four, along with next two out following a fascinating Week 3. While Herbstreit kept his College Football Playoff picks the same, there’s a new team making their way up his rankings after a tremendous performance. On Sunday, the College GameDay analyst shared his list via Twitter.
247Sports
College football bowl projections after Week 3: Tennessee, Penn State trending up
We're through the first quarter of college football's regular season and updated bowl projections after Week 3 reflect changes for teams anxiously awaiting their opportunity to throw a wrench in the SEC and Big Ten title races. Nationally-ranked Tennessee is scoring points at a record-setting pace Josh Heupel's second season...
College Football News
Think, Know, Believe College Football Cavalcade: All Aboard The USC Party Bus
College Football Cavalcade: What I think, know, and believe after Week 3 and the fantastic start to the college football season. The woman ran an empire until she was 96. Stop asking me when a 70-year-old Nick Saban might retire. And it’s all going to be even better and more...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G Championship following Week 3
ESPN’s FPI, the Football Power Index, has been updated with the odds for the B1G Championship Game after a wild Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. The B1G had some up-and-down moments in Week 3 as the conference went 9-4. There were some dominating wins from the top two teams in the B1G against Group of 5 programs. Another big win for the B1G came from No. 22 Penn State’s 41-12 road win over Auburn.
NFL Week 2 betting picks for winners, spread, total
There are 15 games remaining on the NFL schedule this week. There are 13 Sunday games and a pair of Monday night games in Week 2. To kick off the week, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a late touchdown, the Chargers covered the spread.
College Football News
College Football Roundup Week 3: What It All Means. Welcome Back, Pac-12
All of the hype about the Group of Five programs after the first two weeks, and that doesn’t include …. Week 2 was all about the Sun Belt, and rightly so. Marshall shocked Notre Dame, Appalachian State beat Texas A&M, and Georgia Southern helped push Scott Frost out the door at Nebraska.
CBS Sports
Arizona State coaching candidates: Matt Rhule, Byron Leftwich, Dan Mullen lead options to replace Herm Edwards
Herm Edwards was fired Sunday just three games into his fifth season at Arizona State. The missteps that got Edwards to that point remain almost too laughable to note. When he was hired, Edwards was perceived an experienced honorable alternative to inexperienced cheaters. But he hadn't coached in college in 29 years. No problem, said athletic director Ray Anderson, Edwards' former agent. This would be an NFL model where Herm could serve as the CEO-coach. Someone else would take of the details like, you know, recruiting.
