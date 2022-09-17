ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

The Spun

Fans Are Crushing Marcus Freeman For His Postgame Message This Saturday

Marcus Freeman began his Notre Dame tenure by losing his first three games. One of those losses came at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd. However, Freeman and the Fighting Irish may have turned a corner this Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame squeaked past a tough Cal team, deflecting a hail-mary attempt at the buzzer to come out with a 24-17 victory.
The Spun

Miami Fans Are Not Happy With Mario Cristobal: Fans React

Miami fans finally understand why Oregon fans were not upset when Mario Cristobal departed Eugene for Coral Gables last year. Cristobal has made a number of questionable clock-management decisions vs. No. 24 Texas A&M this Saturday night. To make matters worse, his offense came away with just three field goals...
saturdaytradition.com

Arizona State coaching search: Early candidate list revealed, per report

Arizona State made the surprising decision to fire head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday after an embarrassing 30-21 home loss to Eastern Michigan. ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel released a list of coaches that Arizona State is likely going for to be the next head coach. Some of the coaches on the list include former Ohio State offensive coordinator and former Houston head coach Tom Herman and former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
On3.com

ESPN releases updated FPI Top 25 following Week 3

Week 3 of college football is in the books, and all eyes are now on Week 4. Before we get there, though, updated rankings are being released following the latest weekend of action. On Sunday, ESPN released updated FPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. No teams ranked in...
saturdaytradition.com

Former Buckeye RB not expected to play Sunday, per report

Former Ohio State Buckeye and Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins is close to returning to the field, but is not expected to play on Sunday versus the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter. Dobbins is one step closer to returning and impacting Baltimore’s offense after tearing...
The Associated Press

Sitake's positive approach has No. 19 BYU on the rise

There was a time when Kalani Sitake let guilt, shame and embarrassment get the best of him. The former BYU player and current head coach made a conscious decision a few years back to be more positive, embrace the good things in life, turn adversity into an opportunity for growth. The mindset shift changed Sitake’s life and the trajectory of his alma mater as the No. 19 Cougars prepare for a jump to the Big 12. “I’d rather live a life of gratitude and appreciation and positivity because it’s a lot more fun,” Sitake said. “I can run the team the same way. I think it works. And I think it’s refreshing and helps build team character.”
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G Championship following Week 3

ESPN’s FPI, the Football Power Index, has been updated with the odds for the B1G Championship Game after a wild Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. The B1G had some up-and-down moments in Week 3 as the conference went 9-4. There were some dominating wins from the top two teams in the B1G against Group of 5 programs. Another big win for the B1G came from No. 22 Penn State’s 41-12 road win over Auburn.
CBS Sports

Arizona State coaching candidates: Matt Rhule, Byron Leftwich, Dan Mullen lead options to replace Herm Edwards

Herm Edwards was fired Sunday just three games into his fifth season at Arizona State. The missteps that got Edwards to that point remain almost too laughable to note. When he was hired, Edwards was perceived an experienced honorable alternative to inexperienced cheaters. But he hadn't coached in college in 29 years. No problem, said athletic director Ray Anderson, Edwards' former agent. This would be an NFL model where Herm could serve as the CEO-coach. Someone else would take of the details like, you know, recruiting.
