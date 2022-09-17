Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WXII 12
Appalachian State announcer reacts to last minute hail-mary
BOONE, N.C. — Play-by-play announcer Adam Witten knew that this game would be good. Just a week prior, Appalachian State University had bested the Texas A&M University Aggies, in a close match. The Mountaineers' victory propelled them to the national spotlight. Suddenly, all eyes were on Boone, North Carolina.
appstate.edu
ESPN’s College GameDay visits App State
BOONE, N.C. — It’s a great day to be a Mountaineer — especially when ESPN’s College GameDay comes to campus. Coming off a monumental 17-14 win against the No. 6-ranked Texas A&M on Sept. 10, ESPN’s premier college football pregame show — College GameDay Built by The Home Depot — broadcasted live from Sanford Mall on App State’s campus on Sept. 17.
Troy sorority girls go viral for reaction to App State’s Hail Mary
By now you’ve seen the game-winning Hail Mary pass that lifted Appalachian State over Troy 32-28 on Saturday. Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and App State, a week after upsetting Texas A&M, pulled out a win over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
jmusportsnews.com
JMU Will Blow Out Appalachian State
JMU fans are rightfully excited to be in the Sun Belt. The league is filled with college football juggernauts. Opposing fanbases care about the weekly results, and Sun Belt East atmospheres are amazing — did you see Boone this weekend??. Another positive of the Sun Belt move? Competitive conference...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To The Viral Sorority Video
In one of the most spectacular finishes of the Week 3 college football games, Appalachian State topped Troy with a 53-yard touchdown on one of the final plays of the game. But the reaction from one group of Troy fans may have topped the reaction at Kidd Brewer Stadium. A...
WRAL Power Rankings: Magical Hail Mary advances App State
Appalachian State's magical Hail Mary to give them a 32-28 win over Troy was enough to take Wake Forest's spot at number 2 according to our voters in the WRAL College Football Power Rankings. Wake Forest had a one point win over Liberty, which saw them lose one sport in our rankings. other than that, the top ten stayed the same this week.
Shot of Joe to Go: Not buying in to the Mountaineer magic
Appalachian State was the place to be this weekend with College Gameday there, and with thousands of ecstatic fans, but Joe Giglio explains why he's not ready to jump on the Mountaineers bandwagon in this week's Shot of Joe to Go.
Deadspin
Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing
Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Appalachian State QB helped fans storm the field following Hail Mary win over Troy
Appalachian State is becoming the darling of college football very quickly. The Mountaineers are a 63-61 shootout from being 3-0 on the season, but will settle for 2-1 after beating Texas A&M and, more recently, Troy on a last second Hail Mary. Quarterback Chase Brice, mere moment after winning the...
App state freshman talks winning free tuition at College GameDay
BOONE, N.C. — An Appalachian State University freshman from Gastonia will now get free tuition for one year after winning an ESPN College GameDay poster contest Saturday. Zackary Carr was one of three students selected to win the tuition prize live on ESPN as the network broadcasted from the school's game against Troy Saturday.
clemsontigers.com
Landon Walker | The NASCAR Tiger
Note: The following appears in the Lousiana Tech football gameday program. Landon Walker grew up in North Wilkesboro, N.C. Football was big in his family, as his father, Gary, was on Clemson’s 1981 national championship team. North Wilkesboro is also a hotbed for NASCAR. Fittingly, football and racing have...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taylorsville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Watauga High School volleyball team will have a game with Alexander Central High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
theappalachianonline.com
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
lakenormanpublications.com
New Goodwill opening in Denver this week
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will open a store in Denver Friday, Sept. 23. The grand opening of this new retail store at the intersection of N.C. 73 and N.C. 16 Business will be organization’s sixth to occur in the region this year. The nonprofit is expanding throughout its region to provide more opportunity for local residents to reuse and repurpose items that help to create equitable access to career opportunities for people in our region.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Business owners, residents happy for the return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway
WILKESBORO, N.C. — North Carolina NASCAR fans are celebrating the return of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and residents and business owners in Wilkesboro say they have been hoping for this for a while. What You Need To Know. On Sept. 8, Governor Roy Cooper and NASCAR Speedway Motorsports announced...
nctripping.com
How to Visit Land of Oz (10 Essential Tips Before You Go!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The Land of Oz is one NC bucket list-worthy attraction you can easily miss. This former theme park sits at the top of Beech Mountain Ski...
lakelubbers.com
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
Woman accused of kidnapping driver on I-40 involved in shootout with NC trooper
Interstate-40 East was closed for several hours in Burke County Tuesday following an armed kidnapping and shooting involving an NC State trooper.
wataugaonline.com
Fatal wreck claims life of Boone man on Saturday
A Boone man died after a wreck over the weekend. On Saturday, September 17, at approximately 1:35 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated the collision on US 421 at Landfill Road, according to NCSHP. A 2012 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on US 421, attempted to turn left onto Landfill Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with an eastbound 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, according to a NCSHP report.
Comments / 0