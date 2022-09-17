3rd annual Chestertown Car Show rolls into town Oct. 1

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fishing fleet spotted off Lewes Beach
Lewes Beach residents had a flashback to six decades ago Sept. 19, as a six-ship menhaden fishing fleet from Reedville, Va., arrived off the coast near Roosevelt Inlet around 4 p.m. Lewes was once home to the largest menhaden fishing fleet in the country. From 1883 to the early 1960s,...
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
chesapeakefamily.com
Campfires and Wagon Rides in Maryland
Campfires and wagon rides in Maryland are staples of a fall experience. Friends and family sitting around a campfire singing songs, telling stories and toasting marshmallows is a lot of fun and creates memories. As evening temperatures cool a few local parks and farms are offering public rentals of campfire rings and in some cases, even wagon rides. Make sure to reserve your date in advance at the following sites.
WMDT.com
Shoplifting incident leads to fiery crash in Milton, three arrested
MILTON, Del. – Three men are behind bars after a shoplifting incident led to a fiery crash Sunday morning. At around 11:30 a.m., troopers were called to respond to the Lowes at 20364 Plantation Road in Lewes for a reported shoplifting. Two men were reportedly seen leaving the store with a large amount of stolen copper wire before getting into a Chrysler 300 with Florida registration, driven by a third male suspect, and fleeing the scene north on Coastal Highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local Hospital
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies a state of calm, Inn at Perry Cabin, Maryland’s premier resort on the Eastern shore. Nestled on 26 acres of forest and farmland along the beautiful Miles River, Inn at Perry Cabin combines casual luxury with the delights of an escape to the Eastern shore.
etxview.com
Rising Sun purchases historic church on East Main Street
RISING SUN — What used to be Janes United Methodist Church at the corner of East Main and Walnut Streets will become a Rising Sun Community Center now that the town owns the 100-year-old building. “We toured the building and it does need significant work,” Mayor Travis Marion said....
Cape Gazette
Chicken salad sale preorders due Sept. 29
The deadline for Milton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary chicken salad sale preorders is Thursday, Sept. 29. This is the auxiliary’s famous recipe from its chicken and dumplin' dinner days. Pints make approximately four sandwiches and may be purchased for $10 each. Orders must be picked up between 5:30 and...
shoreupdate.com
Made in Caroline: Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism Showcase Ridgely’s Shore Sweet Treats & Gifts at Taste of Maryland
Every August, Caroline County Economic Development and Tourism head to the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference to represent Caroline County at this educational and networking conference. The event includes the Taste of Maryland Reception, where exhibitors offer tasting samples of all things Maryland. Caroline County partnered with Shore Sweet Treats & Gifts of Ridgley to offer samples of their locally-crafted, artisan nuts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
talbotspy.org
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
foxbaltimore.com
Summer Heat Hanging On; Slight Chance Of Storms In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We keep the temps above average for the new work week. Heat and humidity will make it feel summer like with the Muggy Meter in the "sticky" category. High temps will be some 10 degrees above average this afternoon. The O's are back in town and...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Wilmington
Just after 8:45, Tuesday morning rescue crews along with Wilmington Police responded to the intersection of N Market Street and Vandever Avenue for reports of a pedestrian being struck. Crews are currently working on the patient who was found in the roadway. Developing.
WBOC
Lewes Lowe's Shoplifting Suspects Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police say three New York men accused of shoplifting a large amount of copper wire from the Lowe's store in Lewes led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended when their getaway car crashed and caught on fire. Police said that at around 11:30 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV said Sturgis.
Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department. The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Food: Pope’s Tavern Welcomes Chefs Weston Anderson and Chef Chris McNair
Weston Anderson spent his formative years in Davidsonville, Maryland and grew up cooking Southern American fare. He began working in commercial kitchens at age 16 in Annapolis where he gained experience with food preparation and as a short order cook. He learned everything from cutting fish to steaming clams. After gaining some experience he moved to Los Angeles to further refine his skills. In 2015, Wes made his way back to his roots and relocated to the Eastern Shore and obtained experience in St. Michaels. Here at Pope’s Tavern, Wes enjoys creativity involved integrating the Italian fair with the weekly specials and the positive feedback from our customers.
WBOC
Plane Used to Carry Migrants to Martha's Vineyard Scheduled to Land in Southern Delaware
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The same plane that was used to carry migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week is slated to land at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, Del., this afternoon, according to flight tracking program FlightAware. The plane, designated J328, was set to leave San Antonio at 10:10 a.m. ET,...
Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS
Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
Kent County News
Kent County, MD
629
Followers
881
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/
Comments / 0