Read full article on original website
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Tried To Encourage Trea Turner & Gavin Lux After Defensive Miscues
Julio Urías turned in another gem for the Los Angeles Dodgers despite sloppy defense in the first inning that made his outing start on the wrong foot. It began when Thairo Estrada singled on a soft infield dribbler that Max Muncy was unable to field to start off the inning. Urías followed by getting a strikeout and a ground ball, but Trea Turner had the grounder pop out of his glove while trying to start a double play, which allowed Wilmer Flores to reach safely and advanced Estrada to second.
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Yankees Rumors: Free agency plan if Aaron Judge departs is depressing
After the New York Yankees tried their “best and final offer” on Aaron Judge last offseason, the slugger responded to Brian Cashman’s overtures with the Walk Year of All Walk Years, threatening MLB’s all-time home run marks while also chasing the Triple Crown. Needless to say,...
John Sterling steals back Yankees radio dates to follow Aaron Judge chase
The New York Yankees are rounding the home stretch, ready to say goodbye to a sometimes historic and often bizarre 2022 season as the playoffs (theoretically) approach (nothing’s been clinched yet). By the time the season ends, we could be remembering it very differently. From Scott Effross to Harrison...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Dominate MLB Attendance Rankings for Ninth Straight Season
It pays to have the best fans in baseball. For the ninth year in a row (2020 had empty stadiums), Dodger Stadium leads the other 29 ballparks in home-game attendance. The Dodgers have led the league in attendance since 2013 — the same year they began their dominant stretch of NL West titles and postseason appearances.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pinstripe Alley
Once in the Entire Lifetime of MLB Could Happen for Judge in 2022!!
I’m sure other Yankee fans have realized what might be about to happen for MLB in 2022. Obviously, there are some "ifs" that have to be positive results. But just the possibility and thought of it happening in my lifetime is just absolutely "over the top" and "mind blowing"!!
Pinstripe Alley
I don't care about Bonds, Mcgwire, or Sosa
But not for the reasons you think. Every time someone in sports does something amazing, somebody seems to want to come along to tell us that it isn't really that amazing after all. The latest incarnation of this has taken the form of "Well, who cares if Judge hits over 61 home runs? That isn't the REAL home run record. Bonds has the real record."
Pinstripe Alley
"No Clear Lanes" Or "Why the Yankees will not sign Dream Infielder X this winter."
Much was made of Cashman's comment that Volpe could not come up because there was no clear lane for him to regular playing time. Maybe it was Peraza, but then Peraza got called up, and has played every now and again. I was on Twitter or Facebook and someone was saying the Yankees, this offseason, have to sign Trea Turner, regardless of positional overlap, and just figure it out. I noted that not worrying about positional overlap is how they wound up with Giancarlo Stanton signed through 2027, and why Judge might leave the Yankees this offseason. I was told that it was different, because Stanton was an outfielder, and Turner, Peraza and Cabrera play infield and outfield. I said there really aren't at bats for Turner unless they radically restructure the team and make a lot of trades.
Dodgers News: Injured Outfielder Plays First Game in 3 Months
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar, out since June 1 with a fractured shoulder, started his rehab assignment on Monday and hopes to return to the majors this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Yardbarker
Mets to celebrate playoff berth even if they don't win NL East
The New York Mets (93-55) endured quite the roller-coaster week that featured being swept by the 62-84 Chicago Cubs before the Amazins defeated the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92) in four consecutive contests. New York began Monday holding just a one-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings and are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth, and ace Max Scherzer made it clear he intends to recognize earning postseason baseball regardless of where the Mets are in the standings when that day arrives.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/20/22
New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Aaron Judge has been his stoic self as he’s marched toward history, and after hitting numbers 58 and 59 this weekend, he made about as strong an allusion to the records he’s chasing as he’s made all year. “If it happens during a win, that would be great. If I get a chance to do it at home, that would be great, too” Judge admitted in Milwaukee. Judge has gotten close enough to Roger Maris’ American League mark that he’s finally acknowledged his place in history, but even then, he framed it from the standpoint of getting the Yankees a win. As consistently incredible as he’s been on the field, Judge has been just as consistent in his muted off-field messaging this year.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/21/22
We’ve spent so long talking about the pace that Aaron Judge has been on all year, that it is truly incredible to think that we have arrived at the moment. The next blast off of No. 99’s bat will tie him with Roger Maris for the franchise and American League single-season record, and the next one after will break that tie. It’s as simple as that, and it could happen today. It’s hard to fathom that we’re here, but here it is.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
Normally, we open these mailbag prompts with a review of the past week and what’s gone down with the team. While the wins and losses have both been a plenty over the past seven days, none of that really matters at the moment. This week, we’re all staring down one number, one stat (well, we’re side-eyeing a second one), and one moment to come.
Comments / 6