Read full article on original website
Related
wtxl.com
Valdosta State football team defeats Miles College in Alabama
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WTXL) — After a tough loss last week at home against Virginia Union University, the Valdosta State University football team responded Saturday night against Miles College. The Blazers tallied more than 600 yards of total offense as the Blazers defeated the host Golden Bears 55-7 inside Sloan-Alumni...
What Nick Saban said after Alabama beat ULM
Alabama just wrapped up a 63-7 beating of Louisiana-Monroe and Nick Saban will wrap it up from the north end zone media room. Refresh the page for the latest once he arrives at the podium. -- Saban said the pregame message was everything matters when everyone is being judged to...
odaconline.com
Malik Frost, Hampden-Sydney, Jr., Running Back
Frost, a junior from Hardeeville, S.C., put together a career-day in the Tigers 70-28 victory over Greensboro College. Frost ran for a career-best 211 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, good for a 10.0 yards per rush average. He also caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, giving him five total TDs and 270 all-purpose yards. His five touchdowns tie for second with several individuals in the ODAC's single-game record book. The last time it was done was in 2018 by former Guilford standout De'Eric Bell. Frost's 30 total points -- helping H-SC to the second-most points in head coach Marty Favret's tenure -- are tied for fourth in ODAC history with several players. Frost scored his first touchdown untouched straight up the middle from three yards out. He again found the painted grass on the Tigers next drive, giving them a 28-0 lead with 1:11 showing on the first quarter clock following a 47-yard catch-and-run connection with quarterback Andrew Puccinelli. Frost made it 35-0 H-SC with a 35-yard run over the right side where he broke one arm-tackle and out-ran the defense to the pylon. Frost pushed H-SC's lead back out to 28 points midway through the third quarter as he found a hole up the middle and left a would-be tackler flailing on the way to a 64-yard untouched sprint to the end zone, the longest run in the ODAC this season. He registered his final score with a six-yard burst up the middle, carrying two tacklers to the goalline for a 63-28 lead with 53-seconds to play in the third quarter. Through three games, Frost leads the ODAC in rushing yards (371), rushing yards per game (123.7), rushing touchdowns (6), points (42), and overall touchdowns (7).
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
thegeorgeanne.com
(Opinion) Why I Will Never Go Back to GA
Towards the end of August, the Enmarket Arena received a special visit from folk rock band, The Lumineers. When the band announced their Brightside World Tour in February, Savannah was not on the list. In April, The Lumineers added more dates and locations to the tour and Savannah became a part of the North American leg of their tour.
Brooklet’s ‘Ghost Road’ comes to life on the big screen Friday
The Legend of the Ghost Road comes to life on the big screen in Statesboro on Friday, September 23rd in downtown Statesboro. The film will focus on an old Brooklet legend of the same name. Nightly wanderers of the road have claimed to see strange lights during their travels and...
RELATED PEOPLE
It’s CORN! RTK Farm welomes families to new maze
Just out Highway 67, two miles past the entrance ramp to I-16, Bulloch County families will find a fun new fall activity this year: the RTK Farm Corn Maze. The corn maze itself boasts a unique design, inspired by the Georgia Southern Eagles, that any True Blue fan is sure to love. (In fact, you may have seen it in recent promotional photos for the Georgia Southern football team before their awesome win over Nebraska.)
Body found in pond at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
WJCL
Effingham County man with Down syndrome makes it onto Times Square jumbotron
NEW YORK — An Effingham County man with Down syndrome is once again breaking barriers. Michael Holton made it onto a Times Square jumbotron over the weekend. It was all a part of an hour-long video presentation that was put on by the National Down Syndrome Society. The video aims to remind the world about the value people with Down syndrome bring to their communities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
New intelligence unit activated at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marked a new chapter of innovation at Fort Stewart. The 3rd Infantry Division activated a new intelligence unit. Friday morning’s ceremony marked the activation of the 103rd Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion. It’s the first time in 18 years that it’s happened.
WJCL
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
Bulloch County man shot over the weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
allongeorgia.com
Altercation Leads to Man Being Shot Saturday, BCSO Investigating
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Saturday evening in Brooklet. A man, Roderick Lowery, went to a home on Old River Road South and was being aggressive toward the elderly residents and children in the home. After being told to leave, Lowery’s aggression continued and the homeowner shot him. Lowery then left and deputies found him, along with his girlfriend, in a vehicle nearby. EMS arrived and he was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah.
Comments / 0