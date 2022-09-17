Frost, a junior from Hardeeville, S.C., put together a career-day in the Tigers 70-28 victory over Greensboro College. Frost ran for a career-best 211 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, good for a 10.0 yards per rush average. He also caught three passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, giving him five total TDs and 270 all-purpose yards. His five touchdowns tie for second with several individuals in the ODAC's single-game record book. The last time it was done was in 2018 by former Guilford standout De'Eric Bell. Frost's 30 total points -- helping H-SC to the second-most points in head coach Marty Favret's tenure -- are tied for fourth in ODAC history with several players. Frost scored his first touchdown untouched straight up the middle from three yards out. He again found the painted grass on the Tigers next drive, giving them a 28-0 lead with 1:11 showing on the first quarter clock following a 47-yard catch-and-run connection with quarterback Andrew Puccinelli. Frost made it 35-0 H-SC with a 35-yard run over the right side where he broke one arm-tackle and out-ran the defense to the pylon. Frost pushed H-SC's lead back out to 28 points midway through the third quarter as he found a hole up the middle and left a would-be tackler flailing on the way to a 64-yard untouched sprint to the end zone, the longest run in the ODAC this season. He registered his final score with a six-yard burst up the middle, carrying two tacklers to the goalline for a 63-28 lead with 53-seconds to play in the third quarter. Through three games, Frost leads the ODAC in rushing yards (371), rushing yards per game (123.7), rushing touchdowns (6), points (42), and overall touchdowns (7).

