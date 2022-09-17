Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Peru State upsets No. 11 Baker at the Oak Bowl
PERU, Neb. - On a humid Saturday afternoon, the Peru State football team defeated No. 11 Baker 19-14. The Bobcats improve to 2-2 on the year, while the Wildcats fall to 2-2. Below is a breakdown of the Bobcat victory. Both teams started out slow in the first quarter with...
Chris Klieman wants new mentality from K-State QB Adrian Martinez after Tulane loss
“We gotta get him to cut it loose and be free.”
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City opens season with new field turf
FALLS CITY – The Falls City Tigers kicked off the football season this fall with a new synthetic turf at Jug Brown Stadium. The project began in December of 2021, when the school board hired RDg Planning & Design for engineering. In April, Sprinturf was awarded a $376,000 bid.
kmaland.com
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
Loss to Oklahoma proved that Scott Frost was least of Cornhuskers problems
Oklahoma’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers demonstrated to everyone that Nebraska football’s troubles extend well beyond Scott Frost. One week after sacking Frost as head coach, the Nebraska football team appeared to be in shambles against longtime Big Eight opponent Oklahoma. It was the culmination of a tumultuous...
What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska’s coaching graveyard
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy says the Nebraska job has been the football equivalent of the Amityville horror house.
kmaland.com
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders in Lincoln? Fans, media make case for Sanders as Nebraska head coach
Deion Sanders made his collegiate head coaching debut at Jackson State in 2020. Since that time, Sanders has been a popular name linked to many head coaching jobs around the country. One of the latest Power 5 jobs to come open is Nebraska with the firing of Scott Frost early...
News Channel Nebraska
Marylyn Schneider
Marylyn Schneider, age 77 of Nebraska City died September 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Marylyn was born July 20, 1945 to Donald and Lucy Mae (Kerr) Johnson in. Springfield, MO. The family moved to Fort Lupton, CO where they resided until Marylyn was five. They then...
Ask Omaha: Looking for shooting ranges in and around Omaha
unsplashHey all, I’m going to be moving to the area in roughly a months time. I’m trying to find a quality gun range, or group of enthusiast shooters. Ideally, I’m looking for an outdoor facility that allows pistol, rifle, and night vision shooting. But I’m more than happy with a hybrid facility offering indoor and outdoor ranges.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Gilbert M. Earl, 74, Nebr. City
Gilbert M. Earl, age 74 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Prestige Care Center in Nebr. City. Gilbert McKay Earl was born on March 6, 1948 at the family home in rural Hamburg, IA; the son of Cordy Joe and Fannie May (Fleming) Earl. He attended school in Sidney, IA.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Nebraska
'Tis the season for soup that never goes out of style. As the weather begins to shift, the apparent need for a warm bowl of soup on a breezy Autumn day becomes more prevalent. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your soup, this versatile dish can be made in ways that please even the pickiest of eaters. Soup can be as simple as a bowl of tomato basil with a side of crackers, or as complex as a hearty pho bowl filled to the brim with meat, noodles, eggs, and vegetables. Some popular Fall soups include potato, tomato basil, french onion, chicken noodle, lentil, butternut squash, clam chowder, broccoli cheese, miso, and more! Though there are many to choose from, one restaurant in Nebraska serves up the best soup around.
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
WOWT
Several road closures announced in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads in Omaha will be closed starting this week. Omaha Public Works says beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., the intersection of North 120th Street and West Maple Road will be closed to install a traffic signal truss. The closure will be in effect for one night.
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse utility workers advocate for fair wages
SYRACUSE - Syracuse utility workers attended the Syracuse city council meeting asking for change in the employee handbook regarding overtime pay. Jeff Vogt and Adam Badberg of the utility department told the council they are not fairly paid, especially when there is a holiday in the work week. A holiday...
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
News Channel Nebraska
Crews respond to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to a home on the 1900 block of South 18th Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in response to a fire. Flames were seen coming from the...
doniphanherald.com
Knives out for a look back at Omaha's steakhouse history
Omaha, the Nation’s Steakhouse. “Nowhere in the entire world will you find better steaks! These leading steakhouses are ready to serve you … when you come to Omaha.”. So proclaimed a two-page advertising spread in the June 9, 1957, World-Herald that seems a good launch point for a look back at more than a century of locally-owned steak restaurants.
Comments / 0