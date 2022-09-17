ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Who were the Priests of Pallas? KCQ explores Kansas City’s old myth-inspired fall festival

By Michael Wells
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Kansas City culture wouldn’t be the same without fall fairs and festivals. But what’s celebrated and by whom has changed a great deal throughout the city’s history.

An alarmed reader recently wrote to What’s Your KCQ? , a collaboration between the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star after running across a souvenir from an 1895 parade in the city on eBay. The antique was a remnant of the Priests of Pallas parade and included the letters KKK.

The KCQ team quickly assured our reader that the letters did not represent that KKK, but something else entirely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1nD3_0hz84NVo00
Priests of Pallas parade badge. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Kansas City in the 1880s was struggling to shed its frontier image, and the city was filled with a sense of boosterism. Professional and social clubs formed, their members all hoping to make a name for the young city and attract new investments. One such organization, the Flambeau Club, began holding parades to attract attention to downtown businesses.

Later, inspired by Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans and the Veiled Prophet parade and ball in St. Louis, the Flambeaus decided Kansas City needed its own carnival season. In September 1886, a parade association formed to plan a multi-day festival the following year.

Organizers chose Pallas Athene, the daughter of Zeus and goddess of science, the arts and protector of cities as the festival’s patron. According to Greek mythology, she appears dressed in bright armor accompanied by an owl and a snake, both symbols of wisdom. Her “priests” promised that she would watch over the young city so long as Kansas Citians paid homage to her once a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQsYo_0hz84NVo00
The Myth of Pallas Athene artwork. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The city had landed the National Agricultural Exposition, a 45-day convention scheduled to begin September 15, 1887. To prepare, the Commercial Club, the forerunner of the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, assumed control of the Priests of Pallas and scheduled three parades and a gala ball for October 11-13.

The October 13 parade was a hit. So many onlookers crowded the route that the police had to ride ahead to clear a path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ikfza_0hz84NVo00
Promotional booklet from the first Priests of Pallas parade. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

In the festival’s early years, the part of Athene was played by a man from the Commercial Club sporting a blonde wig — organizers assumed riding in the parade would be too much for a woman to bear. Horse-drawn floats depicting scenes from Greek mythology, world history, and fairy tales departed 7th Street and Broadway Boulevard, and snaked along Grand Avenue and Main Street between 3rd and 19th streets.

In town for the exposition, President Grover Cleveland and first lady Frances Cleveland watched from the Coates House Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOjRa_0hz84NVo00
The 1892 grand parade program. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

In subsequent years, schools went on holiday so local children could attend.

Earlier that month, about 1,000 members of the city’s social elite received invitations to the Priests of Pallas ball from a mysterious figure identified only as “Jackson” — more on that coming up. Starting at midnight after the parade, ball invitees arrived at a warehouse at 7th Street and Lydia Avenue that served as the festival’s headquarters. In 1899, the ball moved to the new Convention Hall.

Initially, the Priests of Pallas did not conflict with St. Louis’ Veiled Prophet celebration. In 1889, it was scheduled during the same week. Organizers assumed farmers in central Missouri would choose wisely and head west when it came time to bring their crops to market and enjoy a little fall frivolity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DbN8t_0hz84NVo00
Dance card from the 1897 ball. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The grand Priests of Pallas parade and flower parade remained popular, but in 1894, the Kansas City Karnival Krewe (the KKK encountered by our reader) added another. The group of businesspeople and downtown merchants encouraged attendees to wear costumes and unleash “the pent-up humor of a year.” Before each festival, the group selected a new King Ki Ki (another KKK) to lead the parade. The police turned a blind eye so long as the public revelry remained “strictly decent and safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GIje_0hz84NVo00
Kansas City Karnival Krewe program. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Ku Klux Klan was not an active organization in the late 1880s. It took the release of D.W. Griffith’s “The Birth of a Nation” in 1915 to spark its reformation. The racist film portrays Klan members as heroes riding to the defense of white virtue in the Reconstruction-era South, and was a box office smash. As a result, new KKK chapters began springing up around the U.S.

So, no — the Klan was not involved with the Priests of Pallas. The KKK abbreviation is simply an unfortunate coincidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGhWS_0hz84NVo00
The Kansas City Karnival Krewe’s had an affinity for K-based alliteration. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

While the Ku Klux Klan was not involved with the Priests of Pallas, the festivities did not offer a welcoming environment for all.

Some parade participants wore stereotypical racist costumes and blackface makeup to impersonate people of color. One float in the 1899 parade had the theme “All Coons Look Alike” and featured ragtime musicians playing in a watermelon patch.

Years later, it became known that the mysterious “Jackson,” sender of the festival’s ball invitations, had been Charles A. Jackson, the Commercial Club’s longtime Black porter. Whether or not this was an inside joke at the man’s expense is not known. However, the motives driving the use of a Black employee’s name to send exclusive ball invitations to the city’s moneyed, white social elite is suspicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7Yzx_0hz84NVo00
Kansas City Karnival Krewe members dressed in blackface makeup. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

Most parade floats over the years were decorated in patriotic, mythological, and other fantastical themes. Photographs, postcards, and other souvenirs that capture them make the Priests of Pallas a source of nostalgia for many. Complicating this legacy, however, is that while Kansas Citians of color could watch the parades and were certainly welcome to spend their money at downtown businesses, their representation in the festivities was mocking and driven by the racist humor of the day.

Previously only lit by torch and pulled by horses, the Metropolitan Street Railway Company made its streetcar tracks available to Priests of Pallas parade floats in 1902. Not only could floats elegantly glide along the electrified tracks, they also could draw power for decorative lights. Organizers were also given access to a company owned warehouse to use as headquarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxlXm_0hz84NVo00
An electrified Priests of Pallas float traveling along streetcar tracks. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The upgraded streetcar parade was held until 1912. The city’s transit company was bankrupt, and its court-appointed receiver ended the complimentary use of its streetcar tracks and warehouse for festival purposes. No parades happened that year.

The 1912 ball took place in the same week as the American Royal’s livestock show, another annual fall tradition first held in 1899. With no parade, the Priests of Pallas could not compete with the American Royal’s growing popularity. The 1912 ball would be the last Priests of Pallas event for nine years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5tTs_0hz84NVo00
A Model T Ford decorated for one of the 1920s parades. JACKSON COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Priests of Pallas parade and ball returned in 1922. However, content with the fall American Royal events, the public did not respond. Organizers held the revived festival in 1923 and ’24 but announced it would not return the following year. The festival’s assets were liquidated to compensate investors and, in 1928, the remaining Priests of Pallas parade floats were sold for scrap.

After 1924, the Priests of Pallas sat idle for decades. In 2005, inspired by the Crossroads-fueled downtown renaissance, the Jackson County and Westport historical societies brought it back as a fundraiser. There was no parade this time, but anyone who paid the price of admission received an invitation to a private ball at Union Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZxD7_0hz84NVo00
Invitation to the 2006 Priests of Pallas ball. KANSAS CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The final Priests of Pallas ball took place on October 26, 2007. While the festival’s iconography and illustrations of lavishly decorated parade floats are a source of wonder for some, our storied carnival celebration was not welcoming to all Kansas Citians and consequently presents a complicated legacy for the city. Whether or not the Priests of Pallas can return to restore the blessings of Pallas Athene remains to be seen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019

ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
D.w. Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Festival#Local Life#The Priests#Localevent#Ebay#The Flambeau Club#Flambeaus#Greek
kcur.org

Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
CJ Coombs

If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the river

ForeverLawn Kansas City via Facebook. I know there must be other fenced-in playgrounds in public settings for children, but Hodge Park Playground is the only playground I've been to that has a fence and has never been overcrowded during my visits. I've been to Hodge Park Golf Course in the past but never knew there was a children's playground or the history behind Hodge Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
16K+
Followers
974
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy