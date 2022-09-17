ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plenty of flare: stride out in this season’s wide-leg trousers

By Jo Jones and Helen Seamons
The Guardian
 3 days ago

There’s something undeniably cool about wide-leg trousers. Classically chic and understated, a good pair will always make you feel well put together. The key is finding the right fit for your style and body shape. If you’re petite then a stack or angled block heel adds length to your legs and saves your hems being trodden into the ground. A Cuban-heel cowboy boot is handy under a wide cut for extra height. Or look for a cropped or ankle-skimming style that will fit shorter heights as full length. Alternatively, get a pair tailored – any dry cleaner will be able to take up to the required height. But remember a few inches of pooling fabric over a trainer, worn with a slouchy sweater (as seen at the Row) adds to the laidback look, so altering is not always necessary.

Green flash: Carolinede Maigret. Photograph: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If you are tall, then this season’s flat ballet pump or loafer shoe is the perfect finishing touch. Be bold and play with colour, Cos’s orangey red pair (1, below) will brighten your day. Wear them with a crisp white shirt now and a black rollneck later in the season. Whistles’s pale lime style (£119) comes with a matching blazer (£149) and Sandro’s sunshine yellow (10) is a conversation starter. Anine Bing’s black pair (£215) and Me and Em’s belted white ones, with an excellent swish factor (£225), are both classics you’ll wear time and again. While it’s still fairly warm, keep things simple and style with autumn’s other big trend – the white vest. Take a styling cue from Louis Vuitton and add a shirt and tie and finish the look with an oversized jacket. For evening glamour, add a silk blouse or camisole and accessorise with a belt and gold jewellery. Add statement earrings to instantly create a cocktail-worthy outfit.

1.Bold, £70, cosstores.com

2. Tan, £165, meandem.com

3. Green £180, thereformation.com

4. Ayla, £75, hush-uk.com

Khaki, £29.99, zara.com

6. Check, £133, everlane.com

7. Dark blue, £79.99, hm.com

8. Tan, £95, stories.com

9. Grey Check, £99, mintvelvet.co.uk

10. Yellow, £420 , sandro-paris.com

