Hawaii State

Terri Bigham
3d ago

Why is this story different then the one in HNN I was able to pull up the Amber alert on the HNN on my mobile device. Praying they find her safe and bring her home to her family

KHON2

Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) —  The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella Debina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Debina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that Debina was missing, […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley

Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
WAIPIO, HI
#Hawaii Police
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Tips for finding the new COVID booster in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new booster shots for COVID are out, and already thousands in Hawaii have rushed to get them. But if you’re having a hard time finding one, you’re not alone. KHON2 got answers about how to make it easier to continue protecting yourself from COVID. Bivalent boosters — vaccines formulated to protect […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

