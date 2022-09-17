ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

What links Jean Rhys to Salman Rushdie? The Saturday quiz

By Thomas Eaton
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Jean Rhys: also linked with Philippa Pearce and Matt Haig?

The questions

1 Whose only tennis singles defeat in 1983 was to Kathy Horvath?

2 Radioactive element americium is used in which household device?

3 Which list of vices was enumerated by Pope Gregory I?

4 Which US president grew up speaking Dutch?

5 What new literary genre is cli-fi?

6 Which animals rest on their backs in floating “rafts”?

7 Lamarckism is a discredited theory of what?

8 Which chimes can sound for no more than 12 seconds at a time?

What links:

9

Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon a Time in Shaolin; Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind (2022)?

10 Harvard University; British Museum; Millennium Dome?

11 Grave; macron; ogonek; tilde?

12 Mary’s room; veil of ignorance; trolley problem; brain in a vat?

13 Japanese spider; coconut; red king; Tasmanian giant?

14 Jean Rhys; Philippa Pearce; Salman Rushdie; Matt Haig?

15 Marlon Brando & Robert De Niro; Heath Ledger & Joaquin Phoenix; Rita Moreno & Ariana DeBose?

Cracked the coconut clue? Photograph: Richard Drury/Getty Images

The answers

1 Martina Navratilova.

2 Smoke detector.

3 Seven deadly sins.

4 Martin Van Buren.

5 Climate fiction.

6 Sea otters.

7 Evolution.

8 Ice-cream vans.

9 Single-copy musical recordings.

10 Funded (at least in part) by lotteries.

11 Diacritical marks.

12 Thought experiments in philosophy.

13 Large crab species.

14 Midnight novels: Good Morning, Midnight; Tom’s Midnight Garden; Midnight’s Children; The Midnight Library.

15 Won Oscars for playing the same part: Vito Corleone; Joker; Anita in West Side Story.

