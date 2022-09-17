ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Charged With Exposing Himself To Mourners Waiting To View Queen Elizabeth

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewbWK_0hz83zZr00

A 19-year-old man was charged Friday for allegedly exposing himself and pushing into two women from behind as they were waiting to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, U.K. authorities said.

The incident occurred Wednesday in London after one of the women noticed Adio Adeshine jumping the line outside the Houses of Parliament, Sky News reported. She realized that he was getting closer to her before feeling something touching her back and then turned to see that he had allegedly exposed himself.

She later saw Adeshine engaging in similar behavior around another woman before police were called and the man tried to flee into the River Thames, the outlet said.

Adeshine was remanded into custody and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police.

“As those present in the queue will have seen, officers were on hand to immediately respond and arrest the man,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in the statement.

“Stewards and police officers in London are present throughout the route to help and support those who are queuing to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen. There has been very little crime or other incidents where officers have had to intervene.”

Cundy said that by Friday morning, 34 people had been arrested for a “range of offences” amid the throngs of people waiting to view Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8, PA Media reported.

Watching the crowds was the largest single policing event that the Met Police department has ever undertaken, according to Cundy. More than 10,000 officers are expected to be on duty each day, PA reported.

By Friday, mourners were waiting up to 24 hours to view the queen.

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason

During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Man charged over Queen coffin incident

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Pa Media#Violent Crime#The Houses Of Parliament#Sky News#Metropolitan Police
The List

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Subtle Gesture During The Queen's Procession

There are strict traditions to be followed when a member of the United Kingdom's royal family passes away. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, those traditions started immediately. Charles took the throne instantly upon her death, and the rest of the ceremonies will unfold until her funeral on the morning of September 19. Otherwise known as Operation London Bridge, the 10 days following the queen's passing are important for British citizens (via NPR).
CELEBRITIES
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘run over and killed with tractor’ by loan recovery agents for £1,300 in India

A pregnant woman in India’s Jharkhand state died after she was knocked down by a tractor that employees of a finance company were attempting to seize from her father.The incident took place on Thursday when the woman, identified as 22-year-old and two-month pregnant Monika Kumari, tried to stop officials from taking the tractor, said police in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh city.The officials were allegedly from the company Mahindra Finance, a company that belongs to the Mahindra conglomerate.Ms Kumari’s father Mithilesh Kumar Mehta, a farmer, had taken a loan from the company in 2018 and was supposed to pay it back in...
ACCIDENTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

153K+
Followers
9K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy