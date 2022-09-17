Man Charged With Exposing Himself To Mourners Waiting To View Queen Elizabeth

A 19-year-old man was charged Friday for allegedly exposing himself and pushing into two women from behind as they were waiting to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, U.K. authorities said.

The incident occurred Wednesday in London after one of the women noticed Adio Adeshine jumping the line outside the Houses of Parliament, Sky News reported. She realized that he was getting closer to her before feeling something touching her back and then turned to see that he had allegedly exposed himself.

She later saw Adeshine engaging in similar behavior around another woman before police were called and the man tried to flee into the River Thames, the outlet said.

Adeshine was remanded into custody and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police.

“As those present in the queue will have seen, officers were on hand to immediately respond and arrest the man,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in the statement.

“Stewards and police officers in London are present throughout the route to help and support those who are queuing to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen. There has been very little crime or other incidents where officers have had to intervene.”

Cundy said that by Friday morning, 34 people had been arrested for a “range of offences” amid the throngs of people waiting to view Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8, PA Media reported.

Watching the crowds was the largest single policing event that the Met Police department has ever undertaken, according to Cundy. More than 10,000 officers are expected to be on duty each day, PA reported.

By Friday, mourners were waiting up to 24 hours to view the queen.