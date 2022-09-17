Aberdeen Central forces six turnovers, picks up ESD victory over Mitchell

Aberdeen Central needed a win Friday night and, with a raucous homecoming crowd in attendance, the Eagles forced Mitchell into six turnovers, helping them earn their first victory of the season 27-13 at the Brownell Activities Complex.

Quarterback Dustin Hermansen credited his team's win to its intensity.

"It's homecoming, so obviously we're jacked. If we lose, we're 0-4, so it's a must-win game. I told my offensive line to just do their jobs and they responded," he said. "We had more rushing yards tonight than we've had all season. Our backs ran hard and my receivers got open. It was a total team win."

Here are some key takeaways from the game.

Two early Mitchell turnovers lead to two Central touchdowns

The Kernels mishaps started early when they fumbled the ball on their first possession on just their fifth play on offense.

The Eagles struck just two plays later on a 13-yard sweep around the left end by receiver Drew Salfrank for a touchdown.

After converting the point after touchdown to put the Eagles up 7-0, Tayden Brownson's ensuing kickoff was mishandled by the Kernels and the Eagles recovered the ball deep in their own territory.

Four plays later, running back Austin Erickson took the ball up the middle for a three-yard touchdown putting Central up 14-0.

It was similar to the start of the Eagles game against Tea Area. In that contest, though, Central couldn't capitalize on the early turnovers and that proved costly.

After third fumble, Mitchell gets on the board

The Kernels seemed to respond and drove the ball from their own 20 all the way down to the Central 12.But then came yet another fumble.

After a Central drive culminating in a missed field goal, it took Mitchell just three plays to finally get on the board with a touchdown by Jagger Tyler, cutting the score to 14-7.

The Kernels put together an eight-play drive on their next possession before another fumble that was recovered by Central's Will Heinert with just 43 seconds left in the half.

Mitchell turnovers were mounting, and the Golden Eagles were cashing in.

Eagles use some trickery to build lead

The Eagles came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders with running back Karson Carda rumbling around the left end for a 29-yard run. That led to Hermansen finding receiver Spencer Barr open for a 34-yard touchdown strike putting Central up 21-7.

Then, Central caught the Kernels off guard with a Brownson onside kick that was recovered by Central's Avery Ligon at the Eagle 49.

Hermansen then hit Salfrank on a 40-yard pass down the left sideline to put the Eagles at first and goal on the Kernels' nine. Two plays later, Hermansen again found Barr in the end zone to put Central ahead 27-7.

Mitchell was able to score on its first possession of the fourth quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Treyson Schulz to receiver AJ Siemsen to make the score 27-13.

But more errors made the comeback impossible.

On Mitchell's next possession, after 11 plays, Schulz was intercepted by Central's Parker Lemer with only 4:32 left in the game.

The Golden Eagles then kept the ball on the ground and, after a series of runs by Carda and Ligon, they were able to run out the clock for the victory.

The Eagles improve to 1-3 and head to Huron next weekend to take on the Tigers who beat Sturgis 34-32 Friday.

