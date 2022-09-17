ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Metro officers have new lifesaving tool, thanks to new medical kit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are adding a new tool to their duty belts, but it’s not a weapon. In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Officers are being equipped with a new belt-worn medical kit, made possible by a $3-million donation from Touro University through the Englestad Foundation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Body of missing 75-year-old hiker found

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing 75-year-old man was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker. A family member posted in a Facebook group...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found stabbed to death near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was found stabbed to death near the UNLV campus Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police. The incident was reported in the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, Lt. Jason Johansson said in an email. Las Vegas police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Deer#Ccsd Transportation
wbrc.com

Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 3-month-old baby has died after she was critically injured in a suspected DUI crash last month, police said. The North Las Vegas Police Department said the infant was hospitalized after the Aug. 28 crash and died three days later on Aug. 31. Police...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas officers identified in police shooting that wounded suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have identified two officers who shot and wounded a suspect during an incident in the south valley over the weekend. Officers Devonte Gleason, 29, and Marlon Salazar, 31, are both assigned to the Enterprise Area Command's community policing division, LVMPD said in a media release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in the south valley. Officers responded to a residence near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda road just after 5:30 p.m. when they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, it appeared that 35-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races crash was Henderson businessman

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The pilot killed in a crash during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday has been identified as an executive with a Henderson-based company. Aaron Hogue, 61, lived in Paso Robles, California, and was a managing owner of Hogue Inc., a company...
HENDERSON, NV
police1.com

Las Vegas PD uses social workers to tackle repeat DUI offenses

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is taking a new approach to help prevent repeat DUI offenses. As part of the voluntary program, officers and social workers visit the homes of individuals convicted of more than one DUI offense, according to 8 News Now. The officers and social workers then speak with individuals about personal struggles or factors that may be contributing to repeat offenses and offer the necessary support.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash with box truck near Flamingo, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a box truck near a central Las Vegas valley intersection Monday, according to police. The collision was reported around 11:24 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe that a 2019...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy