LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is taking a new approach to help prevent repeat DUI offenses. As part of the voluntary program, officers and social workers visit the homes of individuals convicted of more than one DUI offense, according to 8 News Now. The officers and social workers then speak with individuals about personal struggles or factors that may be contributing to repeat offenses and offer the necessary support.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO