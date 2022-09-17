Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Metro officers have new lifesaving tool, thanks to new medical kit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are adding a new tool to their duty belts, but it’s not a weapon. In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Officers are being equipped with a new belt-worn medical kit, made possible by a $3-million donation from Touro University through the Englestad Foundation.
KTNV
Police investigate homicide on Algonquin Drive, near William E. Orr Middle School
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity was reported on northbound Algonquin Drive at Flamingo Road on Tuesday morning, according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area, near the Hesperian Falls Apartment Complex, and will be canvassing the area for the next few hours.
LVMPD officers go beyond the line of duty to help elderly deaf woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two police officers went beyond the line of duty to help an elderly woman who is deaf and whose home was burglarized. Officers Amanda Montalto and Jacob Greguras of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded recently to a call reporting that a home had been burglarized, according to a post on […]
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Valley High School put on 'soft lockdown' due to police activity
Police activity in the area led to a "soft lockdown" at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas on Monday, administration confirmed to KTNV.
Fox5 KVVU
Body of missing 75-year-old hiker found
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing 75-year-old man was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker. A family member posted in a Facebook group...
news3lv.com
Woman found stabbed to death near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was found stabbed to death near the UNLV campus Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas police. The incident was reported in the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway, Lt. Jason Johansson said in an email. Las Vegas police...
Suspicious person draws firearm on Las Vegas police, police strike suspect
The subject produced a firearm and the two officers discharged their duty weapons. The subject was struck and he was transported to UMC Trauma where he is currently receiving medical treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 3-month-old baby has died after she was critically injured in a suspected DUI crash last month, police said. The North Las Vegas Police Department said the infant was hospitalized after the Aug. 28 crash and died three days later on Aug. 31. Police...
Car crashes into North Las Vegas police motorcycle during traffic stop
A car crashed into a North Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle while he was on a traffic stop, sources tell the 8 News Now Investigators.
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas officers identified in police shooting that wounded suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have identified two officers who shot and wounded a suspect during an incident in the south valley over the weekend. Officers Devonte Gleason, 29, and Marlon Salazar, 31, are both assigned to the Enterprise Area Command's community policing division, LVMPD said in a media release.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Flamingo Road
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on Flamingo Road near Decatur Boulevard. Westbound Flamingo is closed to traffic, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in the south valley. Officers responded to a residence near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda road just after 5:30 p.m. when they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, it appeared that 35-year-old […]
Las Vegas police: Man stabs, kills woman sleeping outside business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was sleeping outside of a business in the southeast Las Vegas valley last week when a man walked up to her and stabbed her, according to Metro police. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, police responded to the 1400 block of E. University Ave. at around 6:09 p.m. and found the […]
Man accused of carjacking, causing car chase ending in head-on crash, now facing federal charges
The man who is accused of carjacking and causing a violent car chase throughout Las Vegas leaving one officer injured is now also facing federal charges, according to his indictment.
news3lv.com
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races crash was Henderson businessman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The pilot killed in a crash during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday has been identified as an executive with a Henderson-based company. Aaron Hogue, 61, lived in Paso Robles, California, and was a managing owner of Hogue Inc., a company...
police1.com
Las Vegas PD uses social workers to tackle repeat DUI offenses
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is taking a new approach to help prevent repeat DUI offenses. As part of the voluntary program, officers and social workers visit the homes of individuals convicted of more than one DUI offense, according to 8 News Now. The officers and social workers then speak with individuals about personal struggles or factors that may be contributing to repeat offenses and offer the necessary support.
75-year-old hiker visiting Las Vegas found over 3 weeks after disappearance
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 75-year-old hiker previously reported missing last month has been found. Rock Stanley’s body was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. “We are waiting on a formal identification and examination for […]
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash with box truck near Flamingo, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a box truck near a central Las Vegas valley intersection Monday, according to police. The collision was reported around 11:24 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Investigators believe that a 2019...
fox10phoenix.com
Former San Quentin prison guard pleads guilty to smuggling cell phones, bribery
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. - A former San Quentin prison guard and three others pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that they took bribes and smuggled cell phones into the prison and used an inmate on Death Row as their go-between, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Former correctional officer Keith Christopher,...
Comments / 1