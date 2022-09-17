Read full article on original website
11 tires damaged causing $3K in damage to Manhattan contracting company
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after 11 tires were damaged causing $3,000 in damage for a Manhattan contracting company. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officials were called to the 1800 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Salute Our Heroes: Fighting fires from Topeka to Kuwait
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Nick Tafanelli not only wanted to serve as a firefighter for the Topeka Fire Department. He wanted to take his determination overseas, even if it meant dropping some weight. “Once I first went to the recruiter and they said I had to lose this much weight and...
Someone punctured 9 tires, causing $3,000 damage
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – More than $3,000 of damage was reported when someone punctured 11 tires in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan Monday. According to the Riley County Police Department, Weisbender Contracting reported the damage to nine trailer tires and two dump truck tires. The estimated total loss for the 11 punctured […]
City of Manhattan to strictly enforce restricted access to Levee, Linear Trail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will strictly enforce the restricted access signage along the Linear Trail as the river levee project enters a heavy construction period. As the City of Manhattan’s project on the Kansas River and Big Blue river levee construction continues, it will soon see...
Bill Cochran returns to role assisting City of Topeka in staying on-task
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Stephen Wade named the new Topeka City Manager last week, Bill Cochran returned to his prior role of Chief of Staff. Cochran visited Eye on NE Kansas one last time Monday to discuss the transition, his role as Chief of Staff, and how he felt he continued to move the city forward during his time as City Manager.
N. Kansas Ave., Fairchild closure extends after more damage found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The closure of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. will be more extensive than originally thought after more damage was found during a water line repair. The City of Topeka says as the site of N Kansas Ave. and Fairchild St. is evaluated, staff has found a need to close a slightly larger area than originally planned. It said, now, southbound N Kansas Ave. at Fairchild will completely close. It said NW Fairchild will also completely close at N Kansas Ave. on the west leg.
Pop-up Oktoberfest celebration coming to Topeka brewery
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant will hold a Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration featuring 10 days of German beer, food specials, decorations, music and more. The celebration will be from Friday, Sept. 23 through to Sunday, Oct. 2. All are welcome to come to the Blind Tiger Brewery to celebrate German heritage and […]
Welcome back! David Oliver returns to 13 NEWS
Goodyear blimp 'Wingfoot Three' is temporarily moored at Topeka Regional Airport. According to a report mandated by a settlement with the State, Kansas’ child welfare system saw significant improvements in 2021.
Golfers play to raise money for Stormont Vail simulation lab equipment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Golfers braved the heat on Monday, September 19, at the Topeka Country Club so Stormont Vail Health can purchase an important piece of equipment for its Simulation Lab. The Stormont Vail Foundation hosted the Big Hearts Golf Tournament for attendees to play a couple of rounds...
Manhattan’s newest concert venue — just the beginning?
It’s a crisp Saturday in autumn. The football game just concluded, and the Kansas State Wildcats are excited to take on the night. The options include an Aggieville outing, bars downtown and perhaps a house party. K-State student Kaitlyn Woicke, senior in marketing, said the variety seems to be lacking.
$800,000 approved for new campsites at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Shawnee County Commissioners approved an $800,000 project to build new campsites at Lake Shawnee. The area is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new campsites will be located in Area B of the campgrounds. “For a point of reference, if you were to pull […]
Memorial Park Cemetery hosts 13th annual Concert in the Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial Park Cemetery hosted their 13th annual Concert in the Park Sunday. Visitors enjoyed a live performance from the Topeka High School Drumline and local favorites, the King of Swings. They also had the chance to dance on a special dance floor and enjoy food & drinks.
Experts share tips for National Preparedness Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tornadoes, floods, extreme heat, and blizzards...Kansas can see it all, and that’s why organizations like Evergy and the American Red Cross wants you to be prepared as September kicks off National Preparedness Month. “We also want people to be ready for things like home fires....
Manhattan men out $7.9K after guns, ammunition stolen from storage unit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan men have lost about $7,900 after five guns and ammunition had been stolen from their storage unit. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers were called to Aztec Self Storage in the 5000 block of Murray Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
Blind Tiger Brewery prepares for Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blind Tiger Brewery staff are preparing their lederhosen and dirndls for the Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration 2022. Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant says it on Friday, Sept. 23, it will open its Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration, which will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 2. It said that is 10 days of German beer, German food specials, German decorations, German music, dirndls and lederhosen - all at 37th and Kansas Ave. in the Capital City.
Washburn Tech gears up for Fall Open House in October
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech is gearing up for its Fall Open House in October. Washburn University Institute of Technology says residents are invited to discover their career passion at its Fall Open House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5724 SW Huntoon St.
City of Manhattan victim of catalytic converter theft, top targets, how to prevent theft
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan Parks & Rec is listed as the victim in a police report after someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a work truck. The theft happened in the 2000 block of Leavenworth Street around 8:15 a.m. Monday. The estimated loss of the catalytic converter was $975. […]
2 hurt, 1 with ‘severe injuries’ after separate Sunday crashes
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A moped rider in Riley County was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday, according to the Riley County Police Department. An 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue near the intersection of Old Claflin Road and Manhattan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The driver turned on Old Claflin […]
Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.
