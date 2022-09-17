ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 Dead after Weekend Crash in Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has announced deaths in a crash during a police chase over the weekend, one of the deaths being a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened late Saturday morning on I-465. IMPD was chasing a suspect, Cory Lemasters, who was wanted for multiple warrants including ones related to methamphetamine and being a felon with a firearm.
WISH-TV

IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
WTHR

IMPD: Man killed in near west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened just before 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
FOX59

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard […]
WTHR

Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
FOX59

Man found shot, killed inside residence on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m. Police located a 55-year-old man inside a residence with […]
WIBC.com

Person Found Shot to Death in Alley North of Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was found shot to death in an alley just off Illinois St., just north of I-65, about one mile north of downtown, Monday afternoon. Indianapolis Metro Police Lt. Shane Foley did not identify the person. The coroner’s office typically does that. Police responded to an incomplete...
FOX59

Search is on in Howard County for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin Toole, 28, is wanted on escape and non-compliance with in-home detention charges. Toole is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple visible tattoos. If you see him, do […]
FOX59

‘Give me a break’: Woman bonds out of jail after charged in IU student hit-and-run death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested Madelyn Howard, 22, early Sunday morning for allegedly running over an IU student riding on a scooter northbound on Walnut Street approaching 12th Street. Nate Stratton, 20, suffered fatal injuries. Seventeen hours later, Howard bonded out of the Monroe County Jail after posting $2,000 in bail. ”That’s just incomprehensible. […]
