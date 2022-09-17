Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
KJCT8
Fire smoke expected near West Dolores Rim
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Res Rios Field Office has planned a controlled burn for September 19, 2022, at West Dolores Rim, located about seven miles east of Dove Creek. Approximately 884 acres will be burned of ponderosa pine and Gambel oak. The burn is part of an initiative...
KJCT8
Maintenance causing ramp closures along I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting on Sunday, September 18. 2022. The work being completed will include updated wrong way detection signs on both the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-70 from the Utah state line through Silverthorne, specifically exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) through exit 205 (Silverthorne).
KJCT8
New Primary Care and Acute Services Center Coming to Palisade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new primary care and acute services center is making its’ way to Palisade. With primary care services limited for locations like Palisade, residents were relying on emergency services. This new center and available services will offer residents more options in terms of primary care and allow those who never sought primary care before the opportunity to do so.
nbc11news.com
Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work continues this week near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel on I-70. Drivers traveling westbound can anticipate an ongoing closure of the far-right lane. From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, drivers should expect a...
KJCT8
Fentanyl Crisis CMU meeting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, many organizations like Voices for Awareness went to a public meeting at the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Ballroom to discuss an update on the fentanyl crisis in Grand Junction. While these organizations attended CMU, some reached out to the community before the event happened. “One of our main focuses is to get the public to understand that we are living in a time that you do not have to have a traditional drug problem in order to die from these drugs,” said Amy Neville, President of the Alexander Neville Foundation. According to Neville, the crisis has become a big problem in Grand Junction and across the country.
KJCT8
Rural Colorado teachers are eligible for grants
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Nathan Yip Foundation announced that grants have become available for teachers and school districts in rural areas across Colorado. More than 140 school districts are eligible for the grant, which can be used to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students or classroom. This includes classroom outings to expose students to something new, professional development for individual teachers, a classroom kit of tech training tools, or even a new program for the school or classroom.
KJCT8
This week starts dry, then turns rainy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain is the story of the week with the weather. Monday will be dry, but afterward, we may not have another completely dry day until Friday. A storm system is organizing off the coast of Central California Sunday night. It will turn the flow of the atmosphere more southerly, so Monday will be unseasonably warm in addition to dry. That storm system will track eastward and bring rain to us starting Tuesday. Rainfall amounts can be as high as 1-3 inches over three days. Localized areas amid the higher terrain can get as much as 3-5 inches. This can cause some flash flooding, especially on Wednesday. Burn scars from recent wildfires will be especially vulnerable.
Unsolved Skull Mystery in Mesa County
The Mesa County Coroner provided a link to KREX in the hopes that members of the public would donate to assist pay for lab materials and research equipment to identify an individual from a 2011 case.
KJCT8
21st annual car show
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday morning was a great day to look at some old classic cars. Downtown Grand Junction was the host to the 21st annual car show. Residents got the opportunity to check out plenty of classic cars, listen to music, and interact with other residents. I...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
nbc11news.com
Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.
KJCT8
Coloradans needed to design new license plate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
nbc11news.com
Montrose High School lockdown lifted, may have been caused by ‘prank call’
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose High School was on lockdown earlier today after a reported threat of a shooter in the building. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and the school district released the following statement:. Montrose County School District has received...
What Happens to People Living on Public Lands?
The public lands clean-up in Grand Junction is underway, but that doesn't just mean trash will be picked up—hundreds of people will be displaced.
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
KJCT8
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife and state officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels, an invasive species, in Highline Lake State Park located north of Loma, Colorado. CPW found a single adult mussel on a piece of substrate (PVC pipe) in the lake during routine...
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
KJCT8
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival: Grand Valley climate produces unique wines
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Palisade hosted the Colorado Mountain Wine Festival, which brought people from all over the world to experience the wine scene in the Grand Valley. “We are here celebrating our 31st annual Colorado Mountain Wine Festival,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director at Colorado Association...
coloradosun.com
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
