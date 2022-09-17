Read full article on original website
Tuesday Sports Preview
KINGSTON AT STEELVILLE – 5:30. ST. PIUS AT INCARNATE WORD (STL)
Hillsboro schools 4 weeks into the 2022-23 school year
(Hillsboro) The Hillsboro School District is in its 4th week of the new school year. So far so good according to Superintendent Dr. Jon Isaacson. Dr. Isaacson adds they already have had snow day call off inquires. Recently the Hillsboro School District held its POW/MIA recognition football game. Before the...
Ken Barker inducted into the Festus R-6 Hall Of Fame
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District inducted former Assistant Superintendent and Festus graduate Ken Barker into the school’s hall of fame on Friday. During a 33-year career in education, Barker taught students in the Festus, Crystal City, and Dunklin School Districts. He served as an administrator in the Hillsboro, Dunklin, and Festus School Districts before his retirement in 2008. Barker says he got the call from current Superintend Dr. Nicki Ruess a few months ago.
Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident
Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
Storytime At Ozark Regional Libraries
(Ironton) An annual event geared towards the little ones will begin soon at all four branches of the Ozark Regional Library. Suzie Spitzmiller works from the Ironton library branch but she has details for all libraries they serve. Other fall Ozark Regional Library programs coming up are an Intro to...
Pacific man injured in motorcycle accident
A Pacific man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Route F south of Bogey Hill Drive on Sunday night. According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year-old James Williams was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson south on F and struck a deer in the roadway. Williams was taken by ambulance to Mercy St. Louis with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 7:30 Sunday night.
Good Shepherd Schools annual auction is Saturday
Brown paper lunch bag and a red apple sitting on top of textbooks against white background. (Hillsboro) Good Shepherd Catholic School in Hillsboro will be holding its 31st annual auction this Saturday. Kathy Huskey is one of the chairpersons for the event. She says this is their biggest fundraiser for the school, and this year is an anniversary year, so they are setting their goals pretty high.
Valley School Board Met Last Week
(Caledonia) Thursday’s school board meeting at the Valley district in Caledonia began with the reading of a letter from Bryson Funeral Home. Superintendent Jason Samples explains. The Valley School Board also voted to bring back a program for teachers that has been absent from the district for a few...
Arnold teen injured in accident on HWY 30
An Arnold teenager was injured in a three-car accident on Highway 30 at La Kenny Lane on Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ellis Newman, driving a 1997 Chevy Silverado pick-up was making a left turn from 30 onto La Kenny and failed to yield to a 2008 Mercedes CLS driven by 20-year-old Chad Mask of Arnold, the truck then spun after the impact and struck a 2022 Chevy Colorado driven by 58-year old John Wintergalen of St. Louis. The only person injured in the accident was 19-year-old Alexis Stanfill of Arnold who was a passenger in the Mercedes. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 9:15 Saturday morning. Newman was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Mercy Hospital Jefferson & Jefferson College teaming up for Pathways in Nursing Program
(Jefferson County) There’s a need for more nurses across this country. Here in Jefferson County, Jefferson College and Mercy Hospital Jefferson are working together to meet that need. Both the college and hospital are collaborating on the Pathways in Nursing Program. Amy McDaniel is the director of nursing at...
Woman dies on WB I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Table Rock, Illinois woman died on the highway Tuesday morning. Police blocked multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge. Motorists were backed up to Caseyville, Illinois at one point. The Illinois State Police said officers from District 11 responded at approximately 4:08 a.m. to westbound […]
Double fatal accident in Arnold Tuesday night
More information has been released concerning the double fatal accident on northbound I-55 at Highway 141 on Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Barbara Monzyk of Fenton was driving a 2013 Mazda 3 and turned south on I-55 in the northbound traffic and struck a 2014 Chevy Spark driven by 29-year-old Emilie Scott of Fredericktown head-on. Both Monzyk and Scott were killed in the accident which shut down northbound I-55 for several hours. The accident took place at 8:30 Tuesday night.
Fall festivals? We've got a list for that.
ST. LOUIS — Fall is fast approaching, and festivals are a huge part of the autumnal fun that we can't resist. We've compiled a list of some of the fall festivals in Missouri and Illinois for those who want to stay local to the St. Louis area, or may want to get of town for a weekend.
Margaret Mary Massie — Funeral Mass 9/23/22 10 A.M.
Margaret Mary Massie of Hillsboro passed away Monday (9/19) at the age of 68. The visitation for Margaret Massie will be Friday (9/23) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral mass at 10 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Richwoods. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Arnold man arrested after crash in Franklin County
A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
Charles M. Brown – Service 9/24/22 At 11 A.M.
Charles M. Brown of Friedheim died Sunday at the age of 86. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Charles Brown is Saturday morning from 7:30 until 11 at the...
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
Roberta Smith — Service 9/20/22 1 P.M.
Roberta Smith of DeSoto passed away Friday (9/16), at the age of 82. The visitation for Roberta Smith will be Tuesday (9/20) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
