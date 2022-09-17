Edenton Tea Party of NSDAR celebrates Constitution Week

There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today.

While Independence Day is a beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.

WHAT IS THE HISTORY OF CONSTITUTION WEEK?

This year (2022) is the 67th anniversary of Constitution Week. National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Past President General Gertrude S. Carraway was responsible for the annual designation of September 17-23 as Constitution Week. The NSDAR made its own resolution for Constitution Week, which was adopted April 21, 1955.

Members of the United States Congress received the NSDAR resolution and on June 7, 1955, the resolution was discussed in the Senate. The first resolution to observe Constitution Week was made June 14, 1955, by Senator William F. Knowland of California. Following the passage of the resolution by both Houses of Congress, President Eisenhower issued his proclamation on August 19, 1955.

The first observance of Constitution Week was so successful that on January 5, 1956, Senator Knowland introduced a Senate Joint Resolution to have the President designate September 17-23 annually as Constitution Week. The resolution was adopted on July 23, 1956 and signed into Public Law #915 on August 2, 1956.

The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to inform people that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.

NSDAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week. This annual observance provides innumerable opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the National Society’s work. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution and the inalienable rights it affords to all Americans, NSDAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured our nation’s independence, whose bravery and sacrifice made possible the liberties we enjoy today.

“The framers created a Constitution that translated into law the ideals upon which our nation was built,” said then NSDAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “Their vision was so forward-thinking that their words still guide us today. No American history education can be complete without a thorough understanding of the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present.”

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and even in numerous foreign countries. DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its programs, visit www.dar.org .

WHO WERE THE NORTH CAROLINA SIGNERS OF THE CONSTITUTION?

Life in the sparsely populated and rural state of North Carolina was characterized by the divide between the eastern low country and the western piedmont country. The members of the planter class of the eastern coastal area, who grew tobacco and rice, originated primarily from England and the Scottish Highlands. The western part of the state was populated by non-slave owning yeomen farmers who were of Scots-Irish descent. These factors affected the state economically, politically, and socially. During the American Revolution the plantation class remained loyal to the British crown causing conflict with most of the state population who worked toward American independence.

William Blount was born in Windsor in 1749. He served as a paymaster in the North Carolina militia during the American Revolution. Blount dedicated his life to public office by serving in the North Carolina legislature and representing his state at the Continental Congress throughout the 1780s.

At age 38 he served as a delegate to the Constitutional Convention. Blount missed more than a month of the Convention because he was representing his state at the Continental Congress during the same time period.

Richard Dobbs Spaight, Sr. was born in New Bern, NC in 1758; however, he spent much of his youth attending school in Ireland and Scotland, returning to North Carolina in 1778. Soon after he was commissioned in the North Carolina militia and elected to the North Carolina legislature. At age 29 he represented his state at the Constitutional Convention where he attended every session and worked to help ratify the Constitution in his state.

Hugh Williamson was born in West Norringham, PA in 1735. His occupations included studying to become a Presbyterian minister, practicing medicine, and examining scientific matters.

In 1773 he was preparing to sail from Boston to London when he witnessed the Boston Tea Party. While in London he reported the news to the Privy Council and warned that the colonies would rebel if Britain did not revise its policies.

In 1775 Williamson authored a pamphlet titled “The Pleas of the Colonies” in order to gain support for the American colonies from English Whigs. Williamson was in the Netherlands when he heard that the United States had declared independence. He sailed back to the states, settling in Edenton. He was appointed Physician and Surgeon General of the North Carolina troops.

In 1782 Williamson was elected to the North Carolina state legislature and was appointed to serve in the Continental Congress. As a delegate to the Constitutional Convention, Williamson was an active debater and served on five committees.

There were two delegates from North Carolina who did not sign the Constitution: William Richardson Davie and Alexander Martin. Davie was an early governor and a founder of the University of North Carolina. At the Constitutional Convention he favored a strong central government and voted in favor of the Great Compromise. Martin was a merchant and two-time governor of North Carolina; He did not take part in the proceedings and left the Convention in August.

WHO TO CONTACT TO JOIN DAR?

Since its founding, DAR has admitted over 1,000,000 members. Any woman 18 years or older — regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background — who can prove biological descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.

Any woman who believes she may be eligible for membership should contact Edenton Tea Party Chapter Membership Chair Beth Taylor – 252-482-3592 or 39btaylor@gmail.com for additional information.

One may also go to the chapter website at http://www.ncdar.org/EdentonTeaParty_files/ or the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/EdentonTeaPartyNSDAR/ for additional information.