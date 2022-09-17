ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NC

Scuppernong River Festival coming soon

By John Foley Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjYx9_0hz7xlnN00

Anticipation is mounting as the 31st annual Scuppernong River Festival is less than three weeks away.

Columbia’s yearly premier event is scheduled for Oct. 8. The parade begins at 10 a.m. to kick off this year’s festival.

While the parade is one of the major festival highlights activities abound for those searching for a day of unequaled fun and enjoyment.

Parade participants, artisans, crafters and food preservationists are preparing for the event along with two special guests who will highlight the parade.

Karolyn Martin, Miss North Carolina, and Kerrigan Brown, Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen will be special guests at the Scuppernong River Festival.

Martin is a 22-year-old honors graduate of Appalachian State University. Her platform for the year is health and nutrition. She will attend law school after her reign. She will compete in the Miss America Pageant later this year. She is a resident of Charlotte and competed in the state pageant as Miss Metrolina.

Brown is a 16-year-old student at Cape Fear High School and recently competed in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Dallas. She is an accomplished dancer and is promoting her program “Kind is Cool.” She represented Zebulon in the state pageant.

Once the parade ends, the music and entertainment begins and the music line up is extensive.

On the Water Front Stage Clint Freeman & Unity will offer gospel music from noon to 1 p.m.

If one is into Blues it’s Kevin Roughton and Ruth Wyand who will get everyone’s feet moving at 1 p.m., followed by the Screaming Bridge Bluegrass Band at 2 p.m., Dusty Davis serenading country tunes at 3 p.m. and Carolina Moon Dogs will host the street dance from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On the Courthouse Stage, Carol Soo Lee, Bob Waters, Beauty Queen, Candy Studio and Johnny Sykes Jr. will be performing throughout the day.

The NAPA parking lot across from the courthouse will be the place to be if acrobatics is a passion. The Down to Earth Aerials will be performing from noon to 4 p.m. and the act is sure to thrill festival goers.

For two-wheel thrill seekers the Chain Reaction Action Sports team will be performing BMX Bike Stunt Team demos from noon to 4 p.m. in the Old East Carolina Bank parking lot.

George Haislip is heading up one of the most popular festival events, the Car Show. Parked on Broad St. in front of NAPA, Pledgers Auto Parts the show will begin at 10 a.m. and hoods will remain up until 2 p.m.

For those who want to start their engines and participate in the car show, Haislip is still accepting applications.

“We expect between 40 and 50 cars this year,” said Haislip, adding “Response has been wonderful.”

If one is interested in featuring a car at the show contact Haislip at 252-299-2064.

The Festival is still looking for parade entries as this year’s parade needs to be the longest yet. Clubs, local businesses, local churches, motorcycles, tractors, First Responder Vehicles and horses are all invited to participate. If one would like an entry form and to register Contact Helen Craddock at 252-796.-0723.

There is also a lot in store for food enthusiasts. The Tyrrell County Cooperative Extension will sponsor the Annual Food Preservation Contest as part of the Scuppernong River Festival. Entries are due in the Extension Office (407 Martha Street in Columbia) no later than noon on Friday, Oct. 7. For more information, contact Dee Furlough at 252-796-1581.

This year’s Scuppernong River Festival is full of food, fun, tunes and entertainment. And don’t forget the street dance where residents, visitors and passers-by get to trip the light fantastic, curbside from 7:30 -10:00 p.m.

Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
291
Followers
639
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

