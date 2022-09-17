ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrrell County, NC

The freedom to read...

Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

Tyrrell County Public Library is celebrating the freedom to read during the week of September 18-24.

Have you had a discussion with your children about censorship of children’s literature? Want to know the difference between a challenged or banned book?

Last year, the library did a short video explaining the distinction. Take a look at that video by searching: Tyrrell County Public Library Banned Book Week 2021. Make sure to watch some of our other videos while you’re visiting.

To bring attention to previously banned or challenged books, the library will be doing some interactive programming during Banned Book Week. We want to fill the library with wanted posters of our patrons holding up a banned book of their choice to show that our community supports the freedom to read.

So, come by anytime during the week and help us reach our goal. In addition to that, you can stop into the library every day that week for fun activities like Bingo, Trivia, MadLibs and a family movie showing. You need to come into the library to find out what it is; run time is 89 minutes.

Remember ‘Banned books often deal with subjects that are realistic, timely and topical. Young people may find a character going through exactly what they are, which makes it a powerful reading experience and helps the reader sort out thorny issues...’ ~ Common Sense Media

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events:

• The Film Club is meeting every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Join us during the month of September for some features that showcase how dramatic movies can be. Interested in what we’re watching in a particular week? Check out our website for all the details.

• Monthly Lego Club is happening Monday, September 19 from 5-7 p.m. The challenge is who can build the fastest balloon cars. All supplies are provided.

• HeroClix is a monthly tabletop gaming program based around strategy and wit. Think chess with Marvel and DC characters. It is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

• Did you know that Tyrrell County Public Library has notary services available for $5 a signature? Lynda is available Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for this service.

Make sure you check out our Facebook page and website to stay updated on all the fun happenings going on at the entertainment hub of Columbia.

Your terrific trio is here to help you find a book/DVD or answer any questions.

Check out the new media at Tyrrell County Public Library:

Children’s Books

‘Pinkalicious Kindergarten Fun’ by Victoria Kann

‘Tiny Terrors! The World’s Scariest Small Creatures’ by Ginjer L. Clarke

‘Uni’s Wish for Wings’ by Amy Krouse Rosenthal

‘Berenstain Bears Take Turns’ by Mike Berenstain

‘The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!’ by Mo Willems

Juvenile Books

‘Warriors Super Edition Onestar’s Confession’ by Erin Hunter

‘Lily and the Night Creatures’ by Nick Lake

Adult Books

‘Reckoning’ by Catherine Coulter

‘Hell and Back’ by Craig Johnson

‘The Girl from Guernica’ by Karen Robards

‘Captive’ by Iris Johansen

‘Desperation in Death’ by J.D. Robb

‘The Florence Legacy’ by Lauraine Snelling

DVD

‘Marry Me’ with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson

Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
291
Followers
639
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

