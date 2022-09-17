Do what is best for your children. That can be a very deep subject to some, and not so much to some.

But, it is something I have certainly learned to do very well in these few years of having children. I learned it early on after having my son.

I have never kept them from anyone just because I wanted to. But what I have done is kept my children away from toxic situations, from people that do not or have not made an effort to get to know them or see them or from individuals that may disrespect me in any way whether it is in front of them or not.

The way I see that is, if they will disrespect you when your children are not around I am almost certain there will come a day they will disrespect you when they are around.

I was always told you find out who your true friends are one, when you get married and two, when you have children. I promise that has been one of the truest statements.

It honestly does not matter if the person or people are family or not. I have lost some, gained some and lost some more friends over these years; some even being family members. But you know they say just because they are blood does not make you family, love does.

Blood does not make you family, love does is a statement that is very true in some situations I have faced recently. Because even though they may have been my own family or blood does not mean they were good for my children.

I will not make my children fight for a place in anyone's life or for attention from anyone. If they desire to give it to them, then they will, if they do not then they will not.

After becoming a mother I quickly learned that you put your children first and you do what is best for them no matter what the situation may be, what the outcome may be or who may disagree with what you are doing.

Just because they disagree does not mean that you should change the decision you have made. Because what is best for your family and children is the only thing that matters.

Deleting toxic people out of your life can sometimes be hard, but they are not good for your children to be around and witness the toxic things they may be doing in your life.

To me, keeping my children out of toxic situations goes hand-in-hand with not letting one disrespect me whether it is in front of them or not. Because if one is disrespecting you when your children are not around they more than likely are having a toxic and negative affect on you which in turn is the same effect on your children.

Before children, I was quick to voice my opinion and be temperamental more often than not. Now I have become one that is quick to walk away, not say anything in the heat of the moment, or to walk away and pray for the situation altogether.

Sometimes it is all of these at one time. Because I am doing what is best for my children.

Children change your lives in many ways, some that people may never think is possible but it is. There are also many more factors other than just children that cause people to change and make better decisions.

And, if you do not have children, do what is best for you.