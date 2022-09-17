ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Shreveport high school dismisses students early

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School

This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas Mobberly Baptist Church names new lead pastor

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 21 months of searching, Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. This comes after the passing of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone back in March of 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Driver of stolen car leads East Texas police chase into Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man led deputies and police from several organizations on a chase through multiple East Texas counties into Louisiana Sunday. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say around 8:33 p.m., they tried to stop a vehicle stolen from Dallas on I-20, near mile marker 601. The driver refused to stop and began a multi-agency chase. The car drove west into Gregg and Smith counties before turning back eastbound. Smith and Gregg County deputies and police from Longview, Hallsville, and Waskom joined in the pursuit.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Noble Savage, a downtown favorite returns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Noble Savage has been a premier downtown spot since 1996 and is now set to reopen again this week. The legendary establishment under new ownership will have the same feel and new upgrades. New owner and managing partner Elizabeth Walkoviak says although they are renovating...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Moe’s Southwest Grill offers free queso on Tuesday and more

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In celebration of National Queso Day on Moe’s Southwest Grill will offer free queso. Moe’s Southwest Grill on Youree Dr. in Shreveport is offering free sides of their 3-cheese queso with diced jalapenos to all guests on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The southwest-inspired restaurant...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15. Mathew Scott Kemp, 29,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Jefferson man hit by train

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.
JEFFERSON, TX
KTBS

BPSO SRO saves choking Benton student

BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's school resource officer is being recognized for coming to the aid of a student who was choking in a school cafeteria. Sheriff Julian Whittington said Deputy Jeremy Johnston, a Benton Middle School SRO, was monitoring students during their lunch break and noticed a young man suddenly stand up from his table and began walking towards him.
BENTON, LA
bizmagsb.com

Shreveport-Bossier business leaders selected as C100 member for 2022

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) has announced new members from Shreveport-Bossier for 2022. The new members are Cintas Corporation General Manager Suyi Georgewill, Shreveport Business Owner Grant Nuckolls, Shreveport Business Owner Rick Simpson, and Managing Partner of Fairfield Property Management Edward Taylor. C100 Executive Committee member Linda...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Tractor driver killed in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a log truck and a tractor killed one person Monday afternoon. According to officials, just after 1:00 p.m., 68-year-old Edwin G. Procell was driving a Kubota tractor north on US Hwy 171 north of Noble, La. As Procell merged from the right-hand lane into the left lane he was struck by a loaded log truck.
SABINE PARISH, LA

