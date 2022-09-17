Read full article on original website
KTAL
Shreveport high school dismisses students early
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
postsouth.com
East Iberville posts first victory of season against Magnolia School of Excellence
The East Iberville Tigers can rest a little more comfortably – for now, at least. EIHS, still feeling the sting of an 0-2 start that included a close loss to Slaughter Charter and a shutout against East Feliciana, took out its frustrations against Magnolia School of Excellence in a 51-6 rout at home Sept. 16.
KTBS
Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
East Texas Mobberly Baptist Church names new lead pastor
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After 21 months of searching, Mobberly Baptist Church has welcomed a new lead pastor. This comes after the passing of former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone back in March of 2020 after a fatal one-vehicle crash. “In the 18 years of being a pastor, this has been the warmest and kindest welcome […]
KTAL
Driver of stolen car leads East Texas police chase into Caddo
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man led deputies and police from several organizations on a chase through multiple East Texas counties into Louisiana Sunday. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say around 8:33 p.m., they tried to stop a vehicle stolen from Dallas on I-20, near mile marker 601. The driver refused to stop and began a multi-agency chase. The car drove west into Gregg and Smith counties before turning back eastbound. Smith and Gregg County deputies and police from Longview, Hallsville, and Waskom joined in the pursuit.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline comes up just short against Northwood; Haughton, Plain Dealing fall
For the second week in a row, the Airline Vikings put themselves in position to win in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Vikings, for the second week in a row it didn’t happen. Northwood broke a 28-28 tie with a touchdown with just over five minutes left to...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton takes Newman to the wire before falling 54-52
After he and his Tigers got back to Benton following a long bus ride from New Orleans early Saturday morning, Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore finally fell asleep around 6 o’clock. It’s really a wonder he could sleep at all after the Tigers’ 54-52 loss to Isidore Newman at...
KTAL
Noble Savage, a downtown favorite returns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Noble Savage has been a premier downtown spot since 1996 and is now set to reopen again this week. The legendary establishment under new ownership will have the same feel and new upgrades. New owner and managing partner Elizabeth Walkoviak says although they are renovating...
KTAL
Moe’s Southwest Grill offers free queso on Tuesday and more
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In celebration of National Queso Day on Moe’s Southwest Grill will offer free queso. Moe’s Southwest Grill on Youree Dr. in Shreveport is offering free sides of their 3-cheese queso with diced jalapenos to all guests on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The southwest-inspired restaurant...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15. Mathew Scott Kemp, 29,...
KSLA
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
KLTV
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Half a dozen former educators at J.L. Everhart Elementary School in Longview were accused of abusing 10 children in their care, and the school district has reached a financial settlement with the families of those students. The educators accused in the case are Cynthia Denise Talley,...
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
KLTV
Jefferson man hit by train
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.
KTBS
BPSO SRO saves choking Benton student
BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish sheriff's school resource officer is being recognized for coming to the aid of a student who was choking in a school cafeteria. Sheriff Julian Whittington said Deputy Jeremy Johnston, a Benton Middle School SRO, was monitoring students during their lunch break and noticed a young man suddenly stand up from his table and began walking towards him.
bizmagsb.com
Shreveport-Bossier business leaders selected as C100 member for 2022
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) has announced new members from Shreveport-Bossier for 2022. The new members are Cintas Corporation General Manager Suyi Georgewill, Shreveport Business Owner Grant Nuckolls, Shreveport Business Owner Rick Simpson, and Managing Partner of Fairfield Property Management Edward Taylor. C100 Executive Committee member Linda...
KTAL
Tractor driver killed in Sabine Parish crash
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving a log truck and a tractor killed one person Monday afternoon. According to officials, just after 1:00 p.m., 68-year-old Edwin G. Procell was driving a Kubota tractor north on US Hwy 171 north of Noble, La. As Procell merged from the right-hand lane into the left lane he was struck by a loaded log truck.
