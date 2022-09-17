Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs
It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
Hartselle Enquirer
Obituaries week of Sept. 14
James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
cullmantribune.com
Obituary: John Edwin Carter
Celebration of Life Service for John Edwin Carter, age 87 of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Camp Meadowbrook with James Fields officiating; Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. at Camp Meadowbrook. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
2 Kansas men arrested following Jasper manhunt
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after manhunt in Jasper; men accused of stealing car from Haleyville
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police say they have two suspects in custody following a manhunt on September 18. Police searched for the suspects in the Eagle’s Circle subdivision. They asked residents to stay in their homes, lock their doors, and report anything to the Jasper Police. UPDATE FROM...
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
Woman arrested after 9-year-old boy was attacked by dogs in north Alabama
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
thebamabuzz.com
29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
Hartselle man facing trafficking charge
A Hartselle man is facing a drug trafficking charged following his arrest at a Decatur store on Saturday, Decatur police reported Monday morning. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
WAFF
Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him on County Road 839. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the man killed was 77-year-old Charles Truman Gable. More details will be added when they become available.
WAAY-TV
Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle
A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested for DUI while transporting 40 students
A Franklin County school bus driver faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment after authorities say she was under the influence Friday morning while transporting children to school. That’s one reckless endangerment count for each child on the bus Rhonda Barksdale was driving at the time of her arrest, according to...
