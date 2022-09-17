ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Reporter

Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs

It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Hartselle Enquirer

Obituaries week of Sept. 14

James Branas had ALS but was determined not to give the disease the last word. He died peacefully in his sleep because that’s how he wanted to go. He couldn’t stand anyone telling him what to do, especially not the disease that ravaged his family by taking his sister, mother and grandfather. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Lilly and Ensleigh McCarley and Silas and Kaia Branas. He was constantly telling funny stories about them. He loved watching their ball games and their antics. He was very proud of all four of them and would tell anyone and everyone who would listen. He loved coffee, motorcycles, camping with his friends and scenic mountains. He loved muscle cars and anything with exceptional power and speed. His answer to everything was “more power.”
cullmantribune.com

Obituary: John Edwin Carter

Celebration of Life Service for John Edwin Carter, age 87 of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Camp Meadowbrook with James Fields officiating; Visitation will be from 1 – 2 p.m. at Camp Meadowbrook. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CBS 42

2 Kansas men arrested following Jasper manhunt

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
CBS 42

Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
thebamabuzz.com

29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
The Decatur Daily

Hartselle man facing trafficking charge

A Hartselle man is facing a drug trafficking charged following his arrest at a Decatur store on Saturday, Decatur police reported Monday morning. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
WAFF

Cullman County man killed in tractor wreck identified

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him on County Road 839. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the man killed was 77-year-old Charles Truman Gable. More details will be added when they become available.
WAAY-TV

Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle

A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
