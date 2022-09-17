ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne Country Store will host a grand opening Saturday at its new location in Fallbrook. After nearly 12 years in Fallbrook, Hawthorne moved to the Fallbrook Fertilizer Feed and Farm Supply space. Past owner of Fallbrook Fertilizer Feed and Farm Supply Brad Urquhart, who has operated in the region since 1976, will pass on the store’s legacy, collaborating with the Hawthorne and Thelen families, who own Hawthorne Country Store.
Kevin Espiritu doesn’t believe in having a green thumb. He believes that anyone can learn how to garden with the right tips and tools. Espiritu is the founder and CEO of Epic Gardening. It is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of plant-lovers, from those looking to perfect their tomatoes to others who just want to keep their latest houseplant alive.
Dozens of dogs showed off their surf skills Sunday in Del Mar for the 17th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon. The yearly competition raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center. But this year, organizers switched things up by holding a special ceremony in honor of shelter pets across the U.S.
SWC - Main Campus. Join your local community college next Tuesday, September 20, as they open the school's newest building, the Institutional Technology Building. The introduction of the building will take place at 4:30 when they will cut the ribbon on the campus' newest building yet. "The Southwestern Community College...
The 20th Annual Vista Viking Festival was in full swing (or throw of an ax) this third weekend of September 2022, to much appreciation from both patrons and vendors alike. The previous physical festival was in 2019, while the last two years were on somewhat of a hiatus due to Covid-19 and were kept going online at www.VistaVikingFestival.com. Patrons could watch online videos from their YouTube channel (Vista Viking Festival) to see musical performances, instructional videos, and much more. They even had an area for some of the merchants to sell their wares, and as awesome as that is, there’s just something to tactile window shopping that you don’t get digitally. For instance, if you happen to have forgotten your drinking horn at home, there is a plethora of engraved and plain horns you can choose from to purchase as soon as you enter. You don’t want to be caught without your drinking horn, do you? While there and around the festival, feel free to wander your eyes to the many vendors and marketers selling their goods like Phoenix and Crow. Even the vendors themselves go shopping, like Tara Baumann from Gear Oils modeling her recently purchased headgear from Simply Bivin Designs. For the constant flow of regulars, customers, cosplayers, individuals, and families that want to connect with their ancestral genealogy, there’s plenty of leather, fur, charms, jewels, and weaponry to accommodate all walks of life.
SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 15th year at the Oceanside pier this weekend. The nationally-televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top professionals scheduled to compete. We spoke with former...
