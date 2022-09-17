Read full article on original website
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host World Leaders at Buckingham Palace Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Over 2,000 people from around the world are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for world leaders gathered in London ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth. Heads of state and official overseas guests attended the event on Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace, which marked the first time Charles and Camilla met many of the world's most powerful players since becoming King and Queen Consort. King Charles and Queen Camilla began...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Nation pays final farewell
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the coffin was taken...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
Princess Charlene of Monaco Makes Rare Public Appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. Princess Charlene of Monaco paid her final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. The former Olympian entered Westminster Abbey in London Sept. 19 arm-in-arm with her husband Albert II, Prince of Monaco to celebrate the life of Her Majesty as she is laid to rest. (You can watch the funeral here.)
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: What will happen in Windsor?
Thousands of people are expected in Windsor on Monday to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty's state funeral started at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST, before her coffin is transported to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Here is what we know about how events will...
The piper who woke the Queen up every morning plays her to rest
London (CNN) — Over the seven decades of the Queen's reign, the British public came to know many of her quirks: her corgis, her hats, her wave. But, as the nation gathered for her funeral on Monday, they witnessed a lesser-known fixture of the Queen's life: her piper. For...
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Now Europe's Only Ruling Female Monarch After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is carrying the torch for Europe's female royals. After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Sept. 8, Queen Margrethe, 82, of Denmark has become Europe's only ruling female monarch. Having reigned for more than 50 years since her father King Frederick IX died...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'
People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire. Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's special connection with Windsor Great Park
From the iconic tree-lined Long Walk where red deer roam freely, to the 4,800 acres of majestic trees, lakes and ornamental gardens, it is easy to see why Windsor Great Park was so special to the Queen. She was able to relax here, find refuge. Locals would see the Queen...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
BBC
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
BBC
Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
BBC
Queen's ‘unstinting service' praised in Windsor
Tributes have been paid to the Queen's "unstinting service" at a ceremony held in St George's Chapel, Windsor, where she was later laid to rest. The ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by 800 people, including royalty and staff. But only family members remained as the Queen...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Emma the pony's breeder 'would be so proud'
The breeder of Emma the pony would have been "so proud" of the part she played in the Queen's funeral procession, his aunt said. Fell pony Emma stood between flowers on Windsor Castle's Long Walk as Elizabeth II's coffin passed on Monday. The black pony was bred at the Murthwaite...
