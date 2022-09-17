The Eastern Idaho State Fair is held in late August and early September in Blackfoot, Idaho. It is a nine-day event that starts on Labor Day weekend and the fair gathers about 230,000 fairgoers annually. The fair usually begins with a big parade in Blackfoot that starts on Shilling Avenue and goes north. The parade features marching bands, floats, local clubs and organizations, police and department teams, dance teams, cheerleader squads, and musicians. Participants of the parade entertain the crowds and throw candy to people who line Shilling Avenue. The grandstand of Eastern Idaho State Fair features horse races from noon till evening on weekdays.

