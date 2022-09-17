Read full article on original website
Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon
Tri-peaks events brought back the Rexburg rush Saturday, for the first time in roughly 8 years. Many hardworking triathletes were there to participate and be recognized for their efforts in completing the triathlon. And at the finish line to congratulate them - a familiar face, Rod Hutchins. The post Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon appeared first on Local News 8.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Roundup from Week 4
Madison quarterback Ben Dredge gave the Thunder Ridge defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 235 yards and accounting for five touchdowns through three quarters as the Bobcats defeated the Titans 42-7 in the 5A District 5-6 opener. Dredge had touchdowns runs of 2, 74 and 72 yards and also...
Biz ‘Bite:’ Christmas concert already sold out at not-yet-open Idaho Falls venue
A major event venue in Idaho Falls has been a long time coming, but with the announcement that the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Concert sold out, the Mountain America Center has arrived, even if the doors aren’t even open yet. The Mannheim Steamroller concert on Dec. 13 was the first event that the nascent Mountain America Center ...
Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg
REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Teton River Idaho Temple will be built northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg. The three-story temple will be approximately 130,000 square feet constructed on 16.6 acres of land, according to a news release from the church. It was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the faith’s general conference in October 2021.
Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
The Eastern Idaho State Fair: An Annual Tradition
The Eastern Idaho State Fair is held in late August and early September in Blackfoot, Idaho. It is a nine-day event that starts on Labor Day weekend and the fair gathers about 230,000 fairgoers annually. The fair usually begins with a big parade in Blackfoot that starts on Shilling Avenue and goes north. The parade features marching bands, floats, local clubs and organizations, police and department teams, dance teams, cheerleader squads, and musicians. Participants of the parade entertain the crowds and throw candy to people who line Shilling Avenue. The grandstand of Eastern Idaho State Fair features horse races from noon till evening on weekdays.
Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho
The Snake River Landing was filled with a growing industry in the region, Overland Camping. An industry that promotes camping within your vehicle, while you enjoy everything the great outdoors has to offer. The post Overland Camping – A growing industry in Eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Spud Day to highlight weekend
SHELLEY — The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be taking place here this weekend, bringing free family fun to the Bingham County community with the main events happening Saturday. “It’s something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are...
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week
During the week, ISP will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. The post Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week appeared first on Local News 8.
Family, friends and colleagues celebrate life of late Idaho legislator in Pocatello
POCATELLO – A bipartisan ensemble of the late Senator Mark Nye’s family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate his remarkable life. Hundreds of admirers filled the Barbara J. Marshall Rotunda in the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University. Nye, a democrat who represented...
Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon
RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13
Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
Bonneville County elections building has relocated
The Bonneville County Elections Building has relocated in Idaho Falls to meet the current and future needs of the county. The post Bonneville County elections building has relocated appeared first on Local News 8.
Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday
The case against former Downard Funeral Home director Lance Peck was back in a Bannock County courtroom Monday for a pre-trial conference. The post Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip
A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
