ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon

Tri-peaks events brought back the Rexburg rush Saturday, for the first time in roughly 8 years. Many hardworking triathletes were there to participate and be recognized for their efforts in completing the triathlon. And at the finish line to congratulate them - a familiar face, Rod Hutchins. The post Local “Miracle Man” recognized at Rexburg Rush triathlon appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Roundup from Week 4

Madison quarterback Ben Dredge gave the Thunder Ridge defense fits on Friday night, rushing for 235 yards and accounting for five touchdowns through three quarters as the Bobcats defeated the Titans 42-7 in the 5A District 5-6 opener. Dredge had touchdowns runs of 2, 74 and 72 yards and also...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg

REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Teton River Idaho Temple will be built northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg. The three-story temple will be approximately 130,000 square feet constructed on 16.6 acres of land, according to a news release from the church. It was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the faith’s general conference in October 2021.
REXBURG, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Football
Local
Idaho Sports
eastidahonews.com

Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

The Eastern Idaho State Fair: An Annual Tradition

The Eastern Idaho State Fair is held in late August and early September in Blackfoot, Idaho. It is a nine-day event that starts on Labor Day weekend and the fair gathers about 230,000 fairgoers annually. The fair usually begins with a big parade in Blackfoot that starts on Shilling Avenue and goes north. The parade features marching bands, floats, local clubs and organizations, police and department teams, dance teams, cheerleader squads, and musicians. Participants of the parade entertain the crowds and throw candy to people who line Shilling Avenue. The grandstand of Eastern Idaho State Fair features horse races from noon till evening on weekdays.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Idaho Spud Day to highlight weekend

SHELLEY — The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be taking place here this weekend, bringing free family fun to the Bingham County community with the main events happening Saturday. “It’s something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Moon
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Sports Line#Community Guidelines
eastidahonews.com

One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon

RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
RIRIE, ID
KOOL 96.5

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13

Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Post Register

Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
POCATELLO, ID
deseret.com

Meet the reporter who confronted Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Even though East Idaho News was founded only seven years ago, this Idaho Falls-based news outlet quickly became well known in the West, especially for its coverage of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy