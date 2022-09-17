Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
Malakai Black Asks For Time To 'Recalibrate Himself' Following Prestige Wrestling Bout
Malakai Black addresses his future. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Black competed...
ProSouth Wrestling The Return Results (9/16): Joe Black, Cabana Man Dan, More In Action
ProSouth Wrestling held its The Return event on 9/16 from Piedmont, AL. Fans can watch the event for free in the video above. ProSouth Wrestling The Return Results (9/16) - ProSouth All-Out Championship and Peachstate No Limits Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Trever Aeon and Rob Killjoy to unify the titles.
RJ City Grills Jim Ross, Bear Bronson Reflects On Facing The Wolves, Ethan Page's Toy Vlog | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, September 18, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey (EW), RJ City takes Jim Ross to task over his betrayal of farmers, quizzes him on Rodgers and Hammerstein, and uncovers potential heat between Jim Ross and Danny DeVito. You can see the full episode above.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years
They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
Fight Pit & War Games | WWE Raw 9/19/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 19. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Anthony Bowens: The Acclaimed Are The Uncrowned Champs Because We Can Bring Life To The Tag Division
Anthony Bowens looks forward to AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where The Acclaimed will challenge Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. This bout will be a rematch from AEW All Out, where the champions retained the gold in a thrilling contest...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18): Drew McIntyre Teams With New Day
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 18 from Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18) - Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. - WWE Intercontinental Championship:...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 17 from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17) - Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage Control...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/19): Mascara Dorada, Dalton Castle, More In Action
The September 19 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/19) Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Omar, Rick Recon, & Boujii. Frankie Kazarian defeated...
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Reacts To Recent WWE White Rabbit Teases
WWE has had the wrestling world talking over this past weekend after they played "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane throughout the arena, which the company did during "WWE SmackDown," and again at live events. It has led to fans speculating over what it could mean, with clips of the song being shown on social media, with red lights being flashed when it plays.
Maria Kanellis Discusses WWA, AEW Talks, WWE, IMPACT, More! | Grapsody Interviews
The Grapsody team speaks with Maria Kanellis about World Wrestling Army, WWE and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Brawling Brutes Set Sights On The Usos, Dakota Kai Celebrates Her Longest Reign, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 17, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, The Brawling Brutes hyped their upcoming match with Jimmy and Jey Uso. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On Twitter, Dakota Kai remarked that she is...
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
Wardlow Details Surreal Experience Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut
Wardlow calls Jeff Hardy's AEW debut a "mind-blowing moment" because he was a big fan of "The Charismatic Enigma" when he was growing up. Hardy debuted on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he reunited with his brother, Matt. Wardlow's segment came after this emotional arrival, so he watched it unfold before he went out to perform.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
Heath Wants To See Bhupinder Gujjar Pull Off A Razor Ramon-Style Gimmick
Heath thinks Bhupinder Gujjar could be “The Bad Guy” of IMPACT Wrestling. Heath is now a veteran of the wrestling scene, more than a decade removed from his WWE SummerSlam headlining match as a member of the Nexus. Currently a member of the IMPACT Wrestling locker room, Heath has a front-row seat to some matches with the brightest names up and coming in pro wrestling, such as Bhupinder Gujjar.
