pharmacytimes.com
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
cgtlive.com
Cystinosis Gene Therapy Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA
Preliminary data from an ongoing clinical trial suggest that AVR-RD-04 has been well-tolerated. AVROBIO’s AVR-RD-04, an investigational gene therapy intended for the treatment of cystinosis, has received rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA.1. AVR-RD-04 functions by genetically modifying patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to express CTNS, the gene...
MedicalXpress
Bluebird Bio's gene therapy for brain disease receives accelerated approval
Bluebird Bio Inc.'s gene therapy for a brain-wasting disease received accelerated approval from U.S. regulators, making it the first treatment of its kind for children living with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The one-time treatment will be sold under the name Skysona and cost $3 million, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Obenshain said in...
Healthline
Melanoma: New Potential Treatment Using Immune Cells is Announced
Researchers say a new type of therapy using immune cells showed promise in a clinical trial in treating melanoma. The potential treatment, known as TIL therapy, encourages immune cells to multiply as opposed to strengthening them. Experts say they hope this latest research will encourage federal regulators to approve TIL...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Nature.com
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
massdevice.com
Study shows blood pressure reduction with Medtronic renal denervation procedure
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced study data that it says demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction with the Symplicity renal denervation system. The SYMPLICITY HTN-3 clinical trial observed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation (RF RDN) with first-generation Symplicity. Results demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in office and ambulatory blood pressure compared to a sham control group.
survivornet.com
The Immunotherapy Drug Imfinzi Plus Chemotherapy Boosts Survival Rates In Metastatic Lung Cancer Patients: New Study
Promising Study On Drugs For Stage Four Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination of tremelimumab with durvalumab (brand name Imfinzi) may be very effective in helping people with metastatic lung cancer carrying certain mutations. Encouraging results may lead to imminent FDA approval and utilization of the...
healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastism-xnst Injection for Adult Patients with Non-Myeloid Malignancies
Eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) is indicated to lower the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies. The FDA has approved eflapegrastism-xnst injection (Rolvedon, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals) to reduce the incidence of infection, as demonstrated by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies...
MedicalXpress
A new treatment for acute myeloid leukemia could prove beneficial for even more people
New research published in Science Advances today conducted by researchers at Peter MacCallum Cancer Center show a new treatment for two challenging blood cancers could potentially help more patients than originally thought. Associate Professor Nicholas Clemons, Group Leader in the Cancer Evolution and Metastasis Program at Peter Mac, said, "Our...
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
In a 1st, scientists use designer immune cells to send an autoimmune disease into remission
Five patients with hard-to-treat lupus entered remission after scientists tweaked their immune cells using a technique normally used to treat cancer. After the one-time therapy, all five patients with the autoimmune disease stopped their standard treatments and haven't had a relapse. This treatment, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
New Phase 3 Trial Data Back P2B001 as Therapy for Early Parkinson’s
New trial data suggest that the combination therapy P2B001 for early Parkinson’s disease may offer effective symptom control with significantly fewer side effects — notably, less daytime sleepiness — than available treatments. The therapy, being developed by the Israeli-based Pharma Two B, could potentially be a first-line,...
targetedonc.com
OVATION 2 Study Reaches Full Enrollment for Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Celsion Corporation announced it had reached enrollment of 110 patients for the OVATION 2 trial of GEN-1 plus neoadjuvant chemotherapy for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. A phase 1/2 study of gene-mediated immunotherapy plus neoadjuvant chemotherapy completed its targeted enrollment of 110 patients with advanced ovarian cancer, according to a...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia B Could Be More Cost Effective Than Current Treatments
Rosanna Sutherby, Pharm.D. An analysis found that a single dose of gene therapy would be more cost-effective than on-demand or prophylaxis factor replacement in 92% of cases. Hemophilia is a hereditary, lifelong, and life-threatening disorder that, until recently, has had no prospective cure. Gene therapy might change that, but the cost has been predicted to be in the millions.
Merck To Start New Islatravir HIV Trials With Lower Dose After FDA Hold
Merck & Co Inc MRK will initiate a new Phase 3 program with once-daily islatravir to treat people with HIV-1 infection. These new Phase 3 studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL). One study will evaluate DOR/ISL in previously...
technologynetworks.com
Gene Therapy Target for Polycystic Kidney Disease Discovered
Blocking the inhibition of PKD1 and PKD2 gene expression by deleting a binding site for microRNAs hindered the formation and growth of kidney cysts in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) models, UT Southwestern researchers reported. The findings, published in Nature Communications, suggest a strategy for gene therapy with the potential to arrest or cure ADPKD.
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
United Therapeutics Stops Late-Stage Tyvaso Study In Lung Disease
United Therapeutics Corp UTHR has terminated the Phase 3 PERFECT study evaluating Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company terminated the study based on a recommendation of the study's independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC), following a routine safety and efficacy analysis...
