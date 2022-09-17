Read full article on original website
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blankets Dunlap with swarming defensive effort 3-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dunlap's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:21. 09:54. 09:54. 09:54. 09:25. 09:25. How many points did Nicholas Patrick from...
Checking In With Rochester Ahead Of Glenwood In Week Five
Kicking off our coverage of the Week Five Channel1450 game of the week with the Rochester Rockets talking about what they’ve learned so far this season and what they feel confident about. We will have another piece talking about their view of the Glenwood game on the PREMIUM side out on Wednesday, as well as a hype video coming later this week. We also plan to have a mic’d up with Rochester lineman Grant Wisecup on the PREMIUM side later this week.
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Sunday night's storm causes damage in Jacksonville
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sunday night's storm left some Jacksonville residents without power and with a lot of cleaning up to do today. The storm took a toll on Jacksonville neighborhoods and parks. Some Jacksonville residents were out today cleaning up the mess. Resident David Ward had a tree...
Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After some early morning rain, sunny skies resume with warmer temperatures streaming into the region. The environment will be very unstable as our cold front approaches the area. The Storm Prediction highlights west Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3) with the rest of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2).
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
2022 Illinois State Fair attendance sets all-time record
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Fair sets an all-time record high in attendance in 2022. The Fair released the estimated attendance totals for 2022, reporting over 636,700 visitors walked through the gates this year and an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021 weekend crowds. According to...
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
Mahomet-Seymour educators, parents fill school board meeting
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – It was an emotional night for the teachers and staff who packed the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education meeting Monday. They’ve spent months negotiating, but the teachers’ union is still fighting for a better contract. Last week, the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association (MSEA) voted to authorize a strike if a fair contract isn’t […]
City punts on first round of business proposals for former Decatur fire station
DECATUR — It could have been a business that produces and sells cornhole sets. Or a coffee shop with local artist sales. Or a counseling center. But at least for the time being, former Fire Station 3 will be none of those things. Watch now: Ceremony celebrates new Decatur...
The Champaign County Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend
September is a month filled with festivals, and this year there will be a new one on the calendar. The first Champaign County Balloon Festival will “launch” this Friday and Saturday, September 24th and 25th, at Dodds Park in Champaign. Balloons over Vermilion has been a popular event over the past several years, and Centralia has an annual festival, but this will be the first for C-U.
15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)
Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
Mahomet-Seymour school board responds to strike notice
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour school board responded on Friday to the news that the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association has authorized a strike. The board sent out an email to parents Friday evening about the possible teacher strike if both parties did not reach an agreement. Since late April 2022, the board and the union […]
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
