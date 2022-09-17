ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, IL

channel1450.com

Checking In With Rochester Ahead Of Glenwood In Week Five

Kicking off our coverage of the Week Five Channel1450 game of the week with the Rochester Rockets talking about what they’ve learned so far this season and what they feel confident about. We will have another piece talking about their view of the Glenwood game on the PREMIUM side out on Wednesday, as well as a hype video coming later this week. We also plan to have a mic’d up with Rochester lineman Grant Wisecup on the PREMIUM side later this week.
ROCHESTER, IL
WCIA

Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Sunday night's storm causes damage in Jacksonville

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Sunday night's storm left some Jacksonville residents without power and with a lot of cleaning up to do today. The storm took a toll on Jacksonville neighborhoods and parks. Some Jacksonville residents were out today cleaning up the mess. Resident David Ward had a tree...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — After some early morning rain, sunny skies resume with warmer temperatures streaming into the region. The environment will be very unstable as our cold front approaches the area. The Storm Prediction highlights west Central Illinois under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3) with the rest of Central Illinois under a Slight Risk for severe weather (level 2).
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Power restored to CWLP customers after pole on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Power was restored to all customers by 11 a.m. More than 1,400 City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers were without power Tuesday morning after an equipment failure that left a pole on fire. CWLP says the failure happened at its Eastdale substation. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur homes get free makeover

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

2022 Illinois State Fair attendance sets all-time record

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Fair sets an all-time record high in attendance in 2022. The Fair released the estimated attendance totals for 2022, reporting over 636,700 visitors walked through the gates this year and an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021 weekend crowds. According to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour educators, parents fill school board meeting

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – It was an emotional night for the teachers and staff who packed the Mahomet-Seymour Board of Education meeting Monday. They’ve spent months negotiating, but the teachers’ union is still fighting for a better contract. Last week, the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association (MSEA) voted to authorize a strike if a fair contract isn’t […]
MAHOMET, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Champaign County Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend

September is a month filled with festivals, and this year there will be a new one on the calendar. The first Champaign County Balloon Festival will “launch” this Friday and Saturday, September 24th and 25th, at Dodds Park in Champaign. Balloons over Vermilion has been a popular event over the past several years, and Centralia has an annual festival, but this will be the first for C-U.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Springfield, IL (with Photos & Maps)

Springfield is the state capital of Illinois, so it’s safe to assume that even though there are plenty of restaurants, people will still have a hard time figuring out which ones are of quality. For that reason, we will help you locate the 15 best restaurants in Springfield, IL.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Shots fired at Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour school board responds to strike notice

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour school board responded on Friday to the news that the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association has authorized a strike. The board sent out an email to parents Friday evening about the possible teacher strike if both parties did not reach an agreement. Since late April 2022, the board and the union […]
MAHOMET, IL
25newsnow.com

Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
PEORIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL

